people skills logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Deeplearn_Sidebar
Deeplearn_Leaderboard
Dev-Bank-sidebar-Young-Entrepreneaurs
BNW-2024-profile-page-340x600px
Golley Ads,_Business Wales_FSP-BNW-Banner-450x460px_ENGLISH
WTW25_Sidebar Ad - Partner
11 July 2025
People / Skills

Lecturer Invited to 10 Downing Street for Championing Women in Motorsport

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0

Abi Penny
Abi Penny

Abi Penny, a Senior Lecturer in Motorsport Engineering at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David's Swansea Waterfront campus (UWTSD), was invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate 75 years of Formula 1 and the remarkable contributions of women in motorsport through the Girls on Track UK programme.

The reception at the Prime Minister’s residence recognised members of the Girls on Track UK community, an initiative by Motorsport UK aimed at encouraging and supporting young women to pursue careers in motorsport, from engineering and design to media and race-day operations.

Abi’s invitation reflects her significant impact in promoting gender equality in motorsport and engineering education, the university said. With nearly two decades of experience, she has become a leading advocate for inclusion in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

“To be recognised at Number 10 alongside such inspiring women from across the UK motorsport community is an honour I will never forget,” said Abi, who lives in Swansea.

 

“Motorsport has been my lifelong passion, and it’s incredibly rewarding to help create opportunities for the next generation of female engineers. Through initiatives like Girls on Track and our work at UWTSD, we are showing young girls that this exciting, innovative industry is for everyone.”

As one of the very first institutions to launch a dedicated BEng in Motorsport Engineering – celebrating its 25th anniversary last year, UWTSD has played a pioneering role in shaping motorsport education. The programme boasts a growing number of female students, now reaching 10% representation, double the historic average.

Abi’s work with Girls on Track UK, alongside her academic leadership at UWTSD, has been instrumental in challenging outdated stereotypes and supporting young women to thrive in a high-performance, fast-paced sector.

“We are incredibly proud of Abi and the work she does to break down barriers in motorsport,” said Dr Mark Cocks, Dean of the University’s Wales Institute of Science and Art.

 

“Her invitation to 10 Downing Street is a well-deserved recognition of her dedication, advocacy, and impact, not only in engineering education but also in empowering the next generation of women in STEM.”

The Girls on Track UK reception highlighted the UK’s global leadership in motorsport, an industry that contributes £16 billion to the economy and supports over 50,000 jobs nationwide. Abi Penny’s presence at the event marked a significant moment for both UWTSD and for the wider mission to create a more inclusive and representative future for motorsport.


Columns & Features:
People / Skills
4 July 2025

Taith: Expanding Horizons and Transforming Futures
People / Skills
3 July 2025

Investing in Skills is Investing in Wales’ Future
DeepLearn Human Science
27 June 2025

Why We’re Watching AI Carefully Before We Commit
People / Skills
20 June 2025

Breaking Barriers in Motorsport Engineering

More People/Skills Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //