Learning Firm Provides Free Access to Courses to Local Charity

An international learning management platform provider has provided a Swansea charity with free access to its platform and courses.

Swansea-based Expert LMS has announced a new partnership with Faith in Families Swansea.

This initiative will allow all Faith in Families staff and management to benefit from learning and development opportunities, giving them access to e-learning resources, compliance training, and staff development tools.

There is also support for the Cwtch Mawr Multibank team.

The charity said Expert LMS is extending the support further by ensuring that all adult learners within the Inspiring Futures Project also receive free access to the platform. This will help individuals build valuable workplace skills, increase confidence, and open new opportunities for future employment.

Helen Bowden, Managing Director of Expert LMS, said:

“Expert LMS has always been focused on enabling people to grow, learn, and achieve their potential. We are proud to support the vital work that Faith in Families does in Swansea and beyond, and we believe that by offering free access to our platform, we can play a part in equipping both staff and learners with the tools they need to succeed.”

Cherrie Bija, CEO of Faith in Families, said: