Learning Disability Team Moves to Anchor Court in Cardiff

A specialist learning disability team is moving to a new office at Anchor Court in Cardiff.

The Cardiff Community Learning Disability Team (CLDT) – part of Swansea Bay University Health Board – is relocating to a suite in the Anchor Court office building on Ocean Park in the city.

The CLDT will be using Anchor Court as its main base for the professionals that make up the Cardiff team. In addition to everyday administrative tasks, it will use the base for training opportunities, networking and consultation.

A 10-year lease has been signed by the Health Board on 4,181 sq ft offices on the ground floor (North) wing of the three storey 34,000 sq ft office building, at an annual rental of £13.50 per sq ft.

Property consultancy Knight Frank advised landlord Second Horizon in the transaction.

Siobhan Benjamin, directorate manager for CLDT Cardiff & Vale, said:

“We chose Anchor Court after an extremely lengthy search for accommodation that would enable us to fully function as a specialist community team. The space enables us to accommodate all the relevant professionals and expand our services to enhance the community offer by enable us to create additional office space for the Specialist Behaviour Team and the Learning Disability Intensive Support Team which we have not been able to fully do previously. “The space also enables us to hold training sessions, larger meetings and clinical consultations that we have previously been unable to do. Anchor Court also gives ground floor access which means that is it accessible to our learning disability service users with mobility issues.”

Mark Sutton, partner in the office agency team of Knight Frank in Cardiff, said: