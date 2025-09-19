Learners Recognised for Achievements at Wales’ Inspire! Awards

The achievements of 11 winners of this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards in Wales were celebrated at a ceremony in Swansea.

Each award winner demonstrated how learning can offer second chances, create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

The annual awards ceremony was held at Brangwyn Hall, Swansea and is one of the highlights of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales.

The ceremony also had a sprinkle of Hollywood when Michael Sheen sent a surprise video message congratulating all the winners, encouraging them to never stop learning – the slogan for Adult Learners’ Week.

The Welsh actor, who grew up in Port Talbot, said:

“You’ve all got stories of transformation and resilience. I want to say to all of you that you should be very proud of your achievements. You are showing that, whatever age and stage of life, you can unlock talent within. “Discovering the power of learning is precious. Don’t be shy about showing off what you’ve learnt, telling others what you’ve done and what you’ve gained. Use it to inspire other people to change their lives too.”

He also had a personal message for Osian Lloyd, a young actor from Cardiff, who has transformed his life from being homeless to currently appearing on stage in a new production in Cardiff.

Osian, who received the Young Adult Learner Award, played for Wales in the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff, where he engaged with The Wallich, a homelessness and rough sleeping charity and met Mr Sheen, a key funder of the competition, who inspired him.

Congratulating Osian, Mr Sheen said:

“It’s wonderful to see how far you’ve come and how you are taking control of your future. You’ve found your passion in acting and I know it will lead you to more opportunities, so grasp them and continue to grow and develop. “Whatever you do, keep learning because more doors will continue to open for you, I’m sure of that.”

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government, the Inspire! Awards recognise commitment to never stop learning.

The New Welsh Speaker Award was won by Foo Seng Thean. Originally from Malaysia, he now works for the Chinese in Wales Association’s Multi-Cultural Hub, Swansea, has learnt Welsh and sings in a Welsh Learners Choir. Foo Seng received a standing ovation after singing a Welsh song for the guests, accompanied by choir conductor Emyr Jones.

The Ageing Well Award went to Gloria Beynon, a retired teaching assistant “with a heart of gold” who is now a community volunteer ambassador at Connecting Youth Children and Adults in Llanelli.

The Essential Skills for Life Award winner was Janine Price, a volunteer at a Cardiff primary school whose ambition is to become a learning support assistant.

The Skills for Work Award went to Will Hougham, a technician at Real SFX, Cardiff who has boosted his skills and confidence by completing an apprenticeship.

Life Change Awards were awarded to Ida Aldred, from Chepstow and Michael Cook, from Cardiff. Ida volunteers at her local Job Club and is seeking the Teaching English as a Foreign Language qualification, while Michael, who is dyslexic, has qualified to lecture at Cardiff and Vale College, passing on his many years’ experience as a chef and baker.

The Shared Futures Award was won by Dr Hamdi Abdalrhman, originally from Sudan who now works at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff and has enhanced his management, leadership and English language skills at Cardiff University.

The Learning for Better Health Award went to Mandy Price from Carmarthen who is studying for a BSc Degree in Animal Behaviour and Welfare at Coleg Sir Gâr, despite having major health challenges and family commitments.

The Learner Voice Award was won by Gina Powell, a family engagement officer at Pencaerau Primary School, Caerau, Cardiff who is making a difference in her community by supporting adults to fulfil their potential.

The Hywel Francis Award for Community Impact went to The Parent Learning Group at Cathays High School, Cardiff, where 43% of pupils are eligible for free school meals and more than 65 different languages are spoken. The group empowers women to achieve qualifications and find employment

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

“Every award winner has demonstrated that learning knows no boundaries – whether it's age, background, or circumstance. “From Foo Seng learning Welsh to sing in a choir, to Osian's journey from homelessness to the stage, these stories remind us that education and skills development remain the most powerful tools we have for creating opportunity and building stronger, more inclusive communities across Wales. “The Welsh Government is committed to ensuring everyone has the chance to learn, grow and reach their potential, and this year’s Inspire! award winners are shining examples of what can be achieved when we invest in people's aspirations.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute director for Wales, added:

“The Inspire! Awards has a rich history of inspiring stories from adult learners across Wales and this year is no exception. I’m incredibly proud to see such a variety of impressive people recognised for their learning achievements. “In a rapidly evolving world, it's vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government, Adult Learners’ Week aims to connect people with a wide range of lifelong learning opportunities nationwide and inspire them to get advice and support about the options available to them.