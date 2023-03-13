Learn More About New Business Grants Soon Being Launched in Swansea

Swansea businesses have the chance to find out more about a number of new grants soon being made available.

Run by Swansea Council, an online session has been arranged for 10am to 11am on Thursday April 6.

A package of schemes to support Swansea businesses is among the anchor projects of the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, which is worth £38.4m to the city.

Start-up grants, website development grants, growth grants, carbon reduction grants and supplier development grants are among those due to be put in place for the scheme, with applications to open in the coming weeks.

At the online session, an overview of each of the new grant funds will be provided. Eligibility criteria will also be covered, as well as the application process and the supporting information required for each scheme.

Businesses in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“Swansea has so many outstanding businesses and innovative people with terrific ideas for business opportunities, so we’re determined to do all we can to help. That’s why business support has been identified as a key theme of our Shared Prosperity Fund plans as we recognise the importance of supporting local businesses and helping new businesses to set-up and thrive. “We’ll be announcing application details in the coming weeks for each of the business grants being made available, with the online session on April 6 aimed at giving businesses more information and answering any questions businesspeople may have. “Once live, these grants schemes will benefit many businesses in Swansea, helping to support in areas from website development and carbon reduction to proposals for growth and expansion.”

Businesses interested in attending on April 6 are asked to book a place by visiting www.bit.ly/SPFgrants

The session is among the power hour events organised by Swansea Council’s business support team that covers a range of areas that may be of use to new or established businesses.

The Shared Prosperity Fund is part of the UK Government’s levelling-up programme