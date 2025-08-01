Property Consultancy Embarks on 150-Mile Walking and Cycling Challenge

A property consultancy is embarking on a walking and cycling challenge to support a charity that provides specialist care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Fisher German is celebrating its 25th anniversary with its ‘Big 25’ charity challenge, where colleagues will travel between the firm’s 25 UK office locations without using motorised transport. The 25-week relay aims to raise at least £25,000 which will be distributed among 25 charities.

The firm has also pledged to match-fund any donations up to £25,000 from supporters, meaning a total of £50,000 could be split between the charities.

A team from Fisher German’s Cwmbran office, based in Llantarnam Business Park, was passed the relay baton by colleagues from Liverpool before they began walking and cycling nearly 150 miles over seven days to reach the Chester office.

The team has chosen Tŷ Hafan as its beneficiary. The children’s charity supports families facing the unimaginable knowledge that their child is likely to die young. In its hospice, communities and family homes, the charity cares for children and young people who need their support to make their short lives as full as they can be and, when the time comes, provide end-of-life care and ongoing bereavement care.

Tŷ Hafan’s specialist support also extends to parents, siblings and other family members, offering personalised support to give them strength, make treasured memories together and improve their quality of life.

Every year it costs over £6 million to provide its specialist care and support with over 85 per cent of its funding coming from its supporters and fundraisers and the remaining from statutory sources.

John Jones, Associate Partner at Fisher German’s Cwmbran office, said:

“While we have no personal ties to the charity, we chose Tŷ Hafan as most of our team have young children within their families and can only imagine how important this charity is to those in need. “We are also planning to visit the hospice as a part of our Fisher German volunteering days.”

Kelly Dibble, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Tŷ Hafan, added:

“Thousands of families in Wales live every day knowing their child’s life will be short. At the moment they often face this journey without any care or support, isolated, alone and afraid. “We are delighted that the team at Fisher German in Cwmbran has chosen to support Tŷ Hafan and share our ambition; that when a child’s life will be short, no family should have to live it on their own. It is great that Fisher German is driving awareness of our cause and donating vital funds that will help us to walk alongside every family that needs us. “Tŷ Hafan is there to ensure that when every day could be their child’s last, families are able to make memories together, create precious moments and live life to the fullest. Support is ongoing and continues through life, death and beyond.”

Future Big 25 legs will see colleagues travel by tandem bikes, unicycles, open water swimming, and even conga line as part of the mammoth 2,400-mile journey between the offices.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit Fisher German’s GiveWheel link.