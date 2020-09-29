Leading Welsh Cleaning Firm Appoint First Female Managing Director

The co-founders of one of Wales’ leading Commercial Cleaning companies – Apollo Wales – are delighted to welcome new female Managing Director Nia Hood to lead the firm’s expansion.

Hood, 27 and from Cardiff will take over from Chris Birch and Jak Bjornstrom in August with extensive experience in property maintenance services and was headhunted for the role by Chris Birch in July 2020.

Leading one of Wales’ largest and most respected commercial cleaning companies, Hood will be one of only a smattering of female bosses in an industry where out of those employed, more than 68% are women. The sector contributes £54.5 billion to the UK economy every year (British Cleaning Council) – a figure greater than the economic contributions of food and drink manufacture and agriculture combined (£28 billion and £10.4 billion respectively); whilst the sector itself is worth more than £3 billion across the UK.

Apollo Wales Cleaning Services was formed in 2014 and incorporated afterwards, operating in Wales and England. Focusing primarily on industrial cleaning and commercial work in South Wales and Borders. Within just three years of operation turnover was exceeding £900,000 and employing over 40 people directly and sub-contracting to over 100.

Chris Birch and Jak Bjornstrom who co-founded the highly successful Apollo Wales Cleaning Services 6 years ago (2014) said of the appointment,

“We’re delighted that Nia has come on board. She has exceptional leadership skills, possessing the foresight and ability to command a team and operate a company that has a strong team under her. Nia will work with us to ensure growth in the cleaning sector but also to advance its maintenance services too utilising her vast experience in this area”. “Looking to the future and after a successful period founding a number of start-ups, we would like to focus on a greater work-life balance and ourselves a little more”, said Mr Birch. “Bringing Nia onboard is wonderful both for the company as well as for us; having worked with her assisting our maintenance division for a number of years we know first-hand what an asset she will be. No doubt this will come as a shock to many clients invested in us, but we will remain as shareholders and Non-Executive Directors, acting as core advisors for growth and strategy. Apollo has won employer of the year twice in the Cardiff Business Awards and so it’s fitting that it’s passed to someone who’s worked with us for several years and we’ve identified as having serious potential to run our company and take it to the next level.” “I’m really excited to take the helm of Apollo Wales and build upon the foundations and reputation that Chris and Jak have laid since starting this incredible business. I have a very strong vision for the future expansion of the firm focusing on excellence in delivery and customer service; I know with the support of them going forward we will have no problem realising this”, said Nia.

The entrepreneurs will focus on the development of their other business interests which includes amongst others: HAUS (their family-owned estate agency) and their new businesses NAEL Law and Financial Services business ‘Geld’. Outside of the group they hold tenure as respected and in-demand business consultants.