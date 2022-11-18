Leading Lawn Company Unveils £100m Growth Plan at Concorde Conference

A leader in lawncare is preparing for take-off after unveiling a £100m growth plan.

More than 140 franchisees from branches across the UK joined GreenThumb CEO Stephen Waring, Managing Director Paul Edwards, and special guests at the St Asaph-based company’s annual franchise conference.

Held at the Concorde Conference Centre in Manchester, Mr Edwards revealed their target of doubling turnover to £100m.

Continuing their innovation of market leading products and technology – with 40% of new customers coming from word-of-mouth referrals – his and the whole leadership team’s focus is on keeping the customer experience at the heart of GreenThumb’s continued growth.

Mr Edwards said:

“Our vision is to build a nation of lawn lovers, making the UK greener one lawn at a time. “Throughout the pandemic, when we were still serving our customers, we’ve been able to lay the foundations for expansion – as so many more people realised the true benefit of their lawn and gardens – so there is scope for us to continue that trend. “Importantly, we have researched just how pivotal their outdoor space has been to the physical and mental health of lawn lovers and that’s reflected in all our plans going forward.”

He added:

“Our purpose is wellbeing, not just for customers but for our staff and franchisees, so we will continue to work in partnership to innovate and explore new products, treatments and services that will keep GreenThumb at the very pinnacle of the lawncare industry.”

Among the speakers on the day was inspirational British campaigner, fundraiser and former competitive event rider, Claire Lomas MBE.

Claire spoke of the challenges she has faced in the 15 years since she became a paraplegic, following a riding accident in 2007, and how that eventually inspired her to go on and raise tens of thousands of pounds for charities – including the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation – even completing the London Marathon while wearing an exoskeleton ‘ReWalk’ suit.

She urged those in attendance who have set goals to reach even higher and continue to grow, adding:

“The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph.”

Finally, GreenThumb CEO Stephen Waring – who founded the company in 1986 – made his keynote, reminding all in attendance to be “hunter gatherers”, delighting the existing national customer base whilst converting the lawn lovers next door.

GreenThumb employs more than 100 staff at its Denbighshire headquarters and delivers more than three million lawn treatments every year.

For more news and information, visit www.greenthumb.co.uk or follow them on social media at @greenthumblawns. Alternatively, call 0800 0111 222.