Leading Hospitality Competition Returns to Wales

A leading Hospitality competition for young chefs and waiters will be returning to Wales this September to uncover the country’s best talent.

The World Young Chef Young Waiter (YCYW) competition is open to chefs and waiters from any Hospitality establishment who are 28 or under* and are currently living and working in Wales.

The Wales regional heat, hosted by University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) in Swansea, will discover the best young chef and young waiter in Wales, who will go forward to compete as a pair in the world championship held in Monaco this autumn for the chance to win $10,000.

The regional competition for Wales will be held on the 10th and 11th September at the University’s SA1 Waterfront Campus and the Swansea.com stadium in the northeast of the city. Candidates will be offered workshops and educational talks on the first day, followed by the competition activity culminating in a lunch served to judges on the second day, and an awards ceremony and gala dinner in the evening.

This year’s competition has amassed attention from some of the country’s most high profile Hospitality professionals, who, alongside judging, will offer advice and expertise to competitors, who will benefit from this professional mentorship and a new network of peers.

This year’s chef judges will be: Hywel Griffiths of Beach House, Oxwich; Tom Simmons of Thomas, Pontcanna; James Sommerin of Home, Penarth; Martyn Guest, Head Chef at Swansea City Stadium; Wayne Barnard of The Burnt Chef Project, with more to be confirmed.

The judges for the waiter category so far are: Mourad Ben Tekfa, Restaurants Director at the Seren Collection; Christie Hayes, General Manager of Beach House; James Hayward of Celtic Collection; Jane Byrd of Compass Cymru; Huw Morgan of Coleg Ceredigion and Andy Downton, founder of Burnt Chocolate Consultancy.

This is an excellent opportunity for professionals living and working in Wales to fast track their careers and showcase their skills to the country’s leading restaurant professionals. Last year, the winners of the Welsh regional competition went on to win at the world championships, and have since seen their careers skyrocket to success.

Dr Jayne Griffith-Parry, Academic Director of Hospitality and Tourism Management courses at UWTSD and Chair of Judges for YCYW Wales, says:

“I’m delighted that UWTSD once again brings this prestigious competition to Wales, and that we are able to promote all the great young talent in Welsh hospitality, giving them the opportunity to compete on the global stage. “This year’s judges are an incredibly talented group of industry influencers, who are already an inspiration for many young Welsh hospitality professionals. Competitors who reach the regional heats will receive personalised feedback from these judges throughout the day, which is invaluable for their development.”

University of Wales Trinity Saint David offers a wide range of leading Hospitality and Tourism Management courses alongside hosting the World Young Chef Young Waiter competition. These industry-focused courses can be taken at undergraduate and postgraduate level, with options for in-person or distance learning, and full- or part-time study.

Anyone interested in becoming the next world young chef or young waiter is encouraged to apply now – entry is free, and closes at 23:55pm on 7th August.

*age 28 and under on the 14th November 2023.