Leading Healthcare Group Rebrand as it Embarks on Opening of New Cardiff Site

Leading healthcare group, Expert TMS, has unveiled a new brand identity, as it embarks on an ambitious expansion plan which includes the opening of a new clinics in Cardiff.

The company will now be known as Optimise Healthcare Group – a rebrand to reflect the rapid expansion of service provision in recent months.

Optimise aims to further expand its offering throughout the UK between now and 2030 – in the process supporting more people with their mental health needs. Along with the two new clinics, Optimise also reports a significant seven-figure turnover for the most recent financial year – this coincides with an exponential increase in turnover of 1,150% from the previous year. This has been attributed to the increase in need for mental health services during the COVID pandemic.

Optimise has signed a one-year licence agreement with renowned Ghosh Medical Group, led by Dr Arun Ghosh, to operate a clinic at its Rodney Street practice in Liverpool city centre. Representing over £100,000 worth of investment, the new clinic will see Optimise offer its patients specialist psychiatric treatment, esketamine, and TMS, a non-invasive, physical approach to psychiatric treatment which is not offered by any other provider in Liverpool City Region.

The opening of the new Cardiff clinic at Wellington House means Optimise will also be the only provider of TMS in Wales, with the firm signing a 14-month lease.

Founded in 2018 by medical director, Dr Nithya Anandan, Optimise is leading the way in providing evidence-based, expert-led mental health and well-being services. Alongside the group's CEO, Dr Rashad Nazir, and managing director, Lauren Campbell, Optimise employs a growing team of nine.

Recent appointments at Optimise also include new registered manager, Sarah Mills, and Vanessa Thurston as the TMS practitioner for the Cardiff clinic. Together, they bring 19 years of experience in the sector with them.

Dr Rashad Nazir, CEO, Optimise Healthcare Group, said:

We are really proud of what we have achieved in the first few years of the company, and felt the time was right to change our name to better reflect what we are about and the full breadth of treatments that we offer. We are excited to see the company expand its operations across the country, not only creating additional jobs, but providing greater choice and accessibility for our patients. It is they who remain our number one priority, providing them with personalised support and the most appropriate treatment for that individual, during what often is the most difficult time in their life. Studying medicine at the University of Wales from 1995 – 2000, I have a close affiliation to the city of Cardiff and the Welsh people. The city is a real hotbed for ingenuity, technology, business and science and it feels right that I can now return in a working capacity to give something back, after I was taught so much here as a young man.

Dr Nithya Anandan, founder and medical director, Optimise Healthcare Group, said:

The Liverpool expansion is particularly exciting and not only sees us collaborate more with GP services and an expansion of the healthcare side of our operations, but we find ourselves in the heart of Rodney Street working with Dr Arun Ghosh whose reputation precedes him. We are leading a team of nine employees who operate with excellence and specialist support in the delivery of non-invasive mental health and well-being provisions, including esketamine, psychological therapy and TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation), to treat conditions such as treatment resistant depression, OCD, addictions and anxiety and it is brilliant that we can now expand our offering.

Lauren Campbell, managing director, Optimise Healthcare Group, said:

The last 18 months has been a period of increased growth for the company, with our team all working in the same direction to take the company to the next level. As industry leaders, we are now looking forward to seeing what the next year holds for the company, both in England and Wales.

Dr Arun Ghosh, director, Ghosh Medical Group, said: