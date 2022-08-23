Leading Global Fibre Manufacturer in Wrexham Creates 21 New Jobs

Emtelle, a leading global manufacturer of blown fibre and ducted solution manufacturing, has begun production at a new specialist unit in Wrexham.

In a boost to its UK production capabilities, the company, which employs 450 people in the UK and more than 700 worldwide, has increased its manufacturing capacity in north Wales to support unprecedented demand in passive network solutions for its clients.

The facility, which supports additional manufacturing capacity for its innovative solutions, will provide network operators with more local and immediate access to Emtelle’s world-leading solutions.

As a result, Emtelle has taken on 21 new employees to manufacture a core range of its products to meet the growing demands of network operators across the UK, and shorten supply chains.

Emtelle is also considering adding more space to more than double the Wrexham facility in 2023 as part of a further expansion of the group, leading to further employments opportunities.

The move comes as Emtelle, whose headquarters are in Hawick in the Scottish Borders, continues to grow its presence across the world. The company strengthened its international position thanks to the acquisition Afripipes in the United Arab Emirates.

In April it announced it is to open new facilities in the US to better position itself to serve its North American customer base, as well as creating 200 jobs.

This boosting of Emtelle’s global footprint compliments its established European manufacturing facilities in Sonder Felding, Denmark, and Erfurt, Germany.

Tony Rodgers, Group Chief Executive at Emtelle, said: