Leading Family Law Solicitor Wendy Hopkins Passes Away

The Directors and Staff of Robertsons Solicitors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of thier most highly regarded Consultants, Wendy Hopkins.

Wendy’s esteemed career spanned over 30 years. In 1996 she established the first law firm to solely focus on family law in South Wales, and became synonymous with family law in the region.

As the most prolific and renowned practitioner in family law, she attracted clients from London and the M4 corridor, acting on behalf of many high-profile, high net worth cases, often with an international element. Clients ranged from well-known names in the world of sport, entertainment, and also senior business leaders and surgeons.

There is no doubt that Wendy was a force to be reckoned with. It was undoubtedly her no-nonsense approach, together with her magnificent negotiation skills and her positive attitude towards her clients that attracted such a prestigious list. She would instantly inspire confidence and build a strong rapport with her clients through her warm personality.

Wendy was consistently ranked as Senior Statesperson for family/matrimonial law in Wales and was described as ‘formidable, with an encyclopaedic knowledge of family law’.

She joined Robertsons Solicitors to strengthen the firm’s family law services and brought with her, her protégé and colleague of six years, Hannah Magee, who is also recognised in Chambers and Partners.

Wendy was a much-revered figurehead within the legal community. She will be greatly missed.