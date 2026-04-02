‘Leadership in Sport – Girls to Golf’ Programme Recognised with Prestigious Award

Cardiff Council’s collaboration in the ‘Leadership in Sport – Girls to Golf’ has been recognised at the annual Wales Golf Awards, winning Women and Girls Project of the Year for its outstanding impact on growing the game, among young women and girls.

The award celebrates golf clubs and partnerships that demonstrate exceptional commitment to increasing participation among women and girls. Judges praised the programme’s welcoming environment, innovative approach and clear impact on school communities.

Supported and delivered in partnership with Cardiff’s Curriculum Health and Wellbeing Team and a range of organisations and schools, the seven‑week programme for 12–13‑year‑old girls, provides the opportunity to learn golf together with life skills and leadership sessions, in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Sessions were hosted with the support of Wales Golf and Whitchurch Golf Club with a Golf Professional often replacing traditional PE lessons to ensure all participants can take part.

The project combines golf coaching with leadership development, supporting girls to build confidence, resilience, teamwork and communication skills. Many pupils also take on leadership roles within the sessions, helping to support and motivate others.

The programme has already engaged girls from Llanishen High and Whitchurch High and will soon be working with Cathays High, with participation continuing to grow as more pupils sign up and the initiative expands across the city.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said:

“We are incredibly proud that the Leadership in Sport – Girls to Golf programme has been recognised at the Wales Golf Awards 2026. This initiative is about much more than learning a new sport – it’s about giving girls the confidence, leadership skills and encouragement they need to thrive. Seeing pupils from schools across Cardiff grow in resilience, teamwork and self‑belief has been inspiring, and we’re excited to continue expanding this opportunity to even more young people.”

The Cardiff Commitment Curriculum Team continues to work closely with partners to develop real‑world learning opportunities and welcomes interest from schools or organisations keen to collaborate.