Leadership Duo Joins NatWest’s Cardiff Hub to Champion Start-Up Success

NatWest has appointed Siwan Rees and Sam Sharkey as Acceleration Managers at its Cardiff Accelerator Hub.

Siwan, a first-language Welsh speaker from Blackwood, returns to NatWest after senior roles in the start-up sector, including as Commercial Director at a fast-growing EdTech firm and Programme Manager for the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme. Her hands-on experience scaling businesses, navigating new markets, and raising investment will be central to helping Welsh entrepreneurs take their next steps, the bank said.

Joining her is Sam Sharkey, whose background spans marketing, business support, and a previous stint with NatWest in Plymouth. Sam’s fresh perspective and track record with the Accelerator Programme make him a strong addition to the Cardiff team, NatWest said.

The Cardiff Accelerator Hub is part of NatWest’s national Accelerator Programme, which has supported more than 10,000 entrepreneurs UK-wide. The programme offers free, year-round support including expert-led workshops, access to funding advice, and connections to business networks and partners. Local alumni include Finalrentals – a global car rental platform – and Darogan, which links Welsh employers with graduate talent.

Siwan Rees said:

“Coming back to the NatWest Cardiff Accelerator Hub is a fantastic opportunity. “Having worked in the start-up world, I know how tough it can be for founders. I want the hub to be a go-to place for support and opportunity for Welsh entrepreneurs. “As a team we have strong connections in many important areas – like universities, government, policy makers, business, and both public and private sectors. These wide-ranging connections can help our customers access these resources, knowledge, and opportunities more easily which increases the chances of successful collaborations, support, and growth for the startups involved.”

Sam Sharkey added:

“I’m excited to get stuck in at the Cardiff Accelerator Hub. I’ve seen first-hand how much of a difference a supportive community can make, and I’m looking forward to helping businesses connect, learn and grow.”

The new team hosted an event for more than 150 entrepreneurs – Inside the Economy: 2026 UK Outlook – which brought together business leaders, founders and local stakeholders across both Cardiff and Bristol Accelerator Hubs. NatWest Principal Economist Stephen Blackman shared insights on the UK economy.

Pam Sheemar, NatWest’s Regional Accelerator Director, said:

“Siwan and Sam bring real energy and expertise to our Cardiff Accelerator Hub. They’re passionate about supporting local businesses and will play a key role in driving growth and innovation across Wales. Events like ‘Inside the Economy’ are exactly the kind of opportunity we want to offer – giving entrepreneurs the tools, insights, and networks they need to succeed.”

The Cardiff Accelerator Hub is open to entrepreneurs at all stages, offering free resources, workshops, and expert guidance. All NatWest Accelerator resources are accessible through the NatWest Accelerator App and in-person events.