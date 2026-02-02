north wales business logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Menter Mon_Sidebar button advert (450 x 460 px)
ANW_Leaderboard
ANW_Sidebar
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
M-SParc_Sidebar Button Advert - 450 x 460
2 February 2026
North Wales

Law Firm’s National Reputation Grows with Major Appointments and Awards Success

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Mac Jones

Mackenzie Jones solicitors has underlined its growing reputation after a standout year saw the practice secure major industry accolades, charity appointments and recognition alongside some of the UK's largest law firms.

With offices in St Asaph, Menai Bridge and Chester, the company is celebrating a landmark period that firmly places it on the national stage.

At the heart of this success is Mackenzie Jones' appointment to the panel of Headway – the Brain Injury Association.

Membership is reserved for individual solicitors recognised as specialists with extensive experience in complex brain injury cases. The firm is the only practice in Chester to have such panel solicitors.

Anna Mills Morgan
Anna Mills Morgan

Director Anna Mills Morgan said the recognition was especially meaningful.

“For myself and my colleague Elen Roberts to be appointed to the Headway panel is a real honour,” she said.

 

“Supporting people after a brain injury goes far beyond legal expertise, it's about trust, support, empathy and a long-term commitment to clients and their families. This acknowledgement reinforces the values that sit at the heart of everything we do.”

The firm's UK profile was further enhanced at the recent Personal Injury Awards, hosted by comedian Jo Caulfield, where Mackenzie Jones was named a finalist in both the Clinical Negligence Team of the Year and Catastrophic Injury Team of the Year categories.

The awards celebrate excellence across the personal injury sector, with entries judged by an independent panel of experts from legal services, medical reporting, rehabilitation, funding and insurance. Organisers said this year's nominees and winners showcased the dedication and progress driving the industry forward.

Director Richard Jones added:

“To be a finalist on a national stage alongside businesses many times our size is hugely rewarding.

 

“This level of recognition as we continue to grow is genuinely heartening and strengthens our determination to deliver the very best outcomes for our clients.”

The firm has once again been recognised in the Legal 500 for both Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence. The guide, independently researched for almost 35 years, is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative benchmarks of legal excellence.

Mackenzie Jones is among only a small number of Welsh practices listed in both categories.



Podcast Thumbnail_NORTH WALES

Columns & Features:
Ambition North Wales
30 January 2026

The Untapped Workforce Hiding in Plain Sight
Ambition North Wales
23 January 2026

Bringing Creativity Into the Heart of the Visitor Economy
Ambition North Wales
16 January 2026

Building Timber Frames and Second Chances at HMP Berwyn
Ambition North Wales
9 January 2026

A Decade-Long Plan to Strengthen Tourism and Hospitality Skills

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //