Law Firm’s National Reputation Grows with Major Appointments and Awards Success

Mackenzie Jones solicitors has underlined its growing reputation after a standout year saw the practice secure major industry accolades, charity appointments and recognition alongside some of the UK's largest law firms.

With offices in St Asaph, Menai Bridge and Chester, the company is celebrating a landmark period that firmly places it on the national stage.

At the heart of this success is Mackenzie Jones' appointment to the panel of Headway – the Brain Injury Association.

Membership is reserved for individual solicitors recognised as specialists with extensive experience in complex brain injury cases. The firm is the only practice in Chester to have such panel solicitors.

Director Anna Mills Morgan said the recognition was especially meaningful.

“For myself and my colleague Elen Roberts to be appointed to the Headway panel is a real honour,” she said. “Supporting people after a brain injury goes far beyond legal expertise, it's about trust, support, empathy and a long-term commitment to clients and their families. This acknowledgement reinforces the values that sit at the heart of everything we do.”

The firm's UK profile was further enhanced at the recent Personal Injury Awards, hosted by comedian Jo Caulfield, where Mackenzie Jones was named a finalist in both the Clinical Negligence Team of the Year and Catastrophic Injury Team of the Year categories.

The awards celebrate excellence across the personal injury sector, with entries judged by an independent panel of experts from legal services, medical reporting, rehabilitation, funding and insurance. Organisers said this year's nominees and winners showcased the dedication and progress driving the industry forward.

Director Richard Jones added:

“To be a finalist on a national stage alongside businesses many times our size is hugely rewarding. “This level of recognition as we continue to grow is genuinely heartening and strengthens our determination to deliver the very best outcomes for our clients.”

The firm has once again been recognised in the Legal 500 for both Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence. The guide, independently researched for almost 35 years, is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative benchmarks of legal excellence.

Mackenzie Jones is among only a small number of Welsh practices listed in both categories.