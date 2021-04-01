Law Firm’s Growth Fuelled by “Life-Changing” In-House Training

Convey Law has ambitious growth plans of up to 50% in 2021 through an innovative in-house Apprenticeship Programme that will train more than 50 new trainee conveyancers over the course of the next year.

The Newport-based firm developed a “life-changing” apprenticeship pathway after struggling to recruit enough conveyancers to fuel their business growth.

The company found it more beneficial to train up its own recruits in the latest client service protocols whilst supporting them with their learning in a way that reflects the company’s values and work ethic.

Convey Law created The Conveyancing Academy in 2014 to provide courses to the wider conveyancing industry in Wales and England. Apprentices are able to complete the Practising Conveyancer Apprenticeship, Conveyancing Technician Higher Apprenticeship and then qualify as a Regulated Level 6 Licenced Conveyancer whilst working in a professional conveyancing environment over three to four years.

Recognising this commitment to apprenticeships, Convey Law has been shortlisted for the Medium Employer of the Year award at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021.

This annual celebration of outstanding achievement in training and apprenticeships will see 35 finalists compete in 12 categories for awards. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on April 29.

Highlight of the work-based learning calendar, the awards showcase businesses and individuals who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during these unprecedented times.

The awards are jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Openreach, the UK’s digital network business and passionate supporter of apprenticeships, has renewed its headline sponsorship of the awards.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

“We anticipate that our Conveyancing Pathway will be adopted by most legal practices in Wales and England over the coming years, facilitating the professional qualification of thousands of young Licensed Conveyancers,” said James Smith, business development manager at The Conveyancing Academy, which has a funding partnership with Cardiff and Vale College.

Convey Law’s results from investing in its own Apprenticeship Programme are admirable, with Trustpilot and client service ratings rising from 78% to 90%.

The programme has helped the company to meet its recruitment targets with the number of conveyancers increasing from 25 in 2019 to 55 in 2020. Apprentices have doubled from 15 to 30 in a year.

“Our Apprenticeship Programme has made a huge difference to the success of our business, providing exponential growth opportunities by increasing the number of qualified conveyancers and therefore the number of residential client conveyancing cases we can transact,” said Lloyd Davies, Convey Law’s managing director. “Many of our apprentices are new to the industry. Our programme provides a professional and rewarding career pathway, which can be life-changing through enhanced and sustainable career prospects.”

Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: