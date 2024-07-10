Business News Wales  |

10 July 2024

Law Firm Sponsors Local Rugby Club

Independent law firm hpjv Solicitors is celebrating the six-month anniversary of its Cardiff office with a sponsorship donation to Whitchurch RFC.

The firm has more than 40 years of expertise, and as well as its office in Cardiff Road, Llandaff, it also has offices in Baneswell Road in Newport and on Station Road in Chepstow.

Jayne Chandler, Managing Director of hpjv Solicitors, said:

“Our journey in Cardiff has been incredible. We are grateful for the warm welcome and trust the community has shown us, and we’re happy to give back by supporting the local talent at Whitchurch RFC.

“Our presence here allows us to bring our comprehensive legal services directly to the community. At a time when many businesses are closing, we remain committed to the high street, ensuring that quality legal advice is always within reach.”

hpjv Solicitors offers a range of legal services, including Conveyancing, Wills and Probate, Family Law and Criminal Defence.

 



