Law Firm Signs 10-Year Lease at One Central Square after Rapid Growth

Browne Jacobson has committed to a long-term future in the Welsh legal market after signing a 10-year lease for a larger Cardiff city centre office.

The UK and Ireland law firm will move into a 9,500 sq ft space on the fourth floor at One Central Square in early 2026, providing space for more than 150 people.

This will be Browne Jacobson’s third Cardiff base in under three years since launching its seventh UK and Ireland office at 36 Park Place in July 2023, following 25 years of working with the Welsh public sector.

Having started out with a team of seven, the Cardiff team has grown to 35 people, including seven partners and two legal directors delivering the full spectrum of legal services in Wales.

It moved into a temporary base at 14 St Andrew’s Crescent last year, with the intention of finding a long-term base to accommodate further anticipated growth.

Central location and larger space for growing team

Browne Jacobson’s Cardiff team will now work with fit-out partner Office Innovations to design the workspace at One Central Square, which will also be the new Cardiff home for PwC, alongside existing tenants Tramshed Tech and Hodge Bank.

Constructed to the BREEAM Excellent energy efficiency rating, the 10-storey building is between Cardiff Central railway station and the Principality Stadium in the city’s premier business location.

Tim Edds, Head of Cardiff and office co-founder, said:

“Ever since we opened an office in Cardiff, we knew we would need to find a larger space to accommodate our very rapid growth because of the high demand for our legal services. “Our public sector work for clients, including the Welsh Government, Qualifications Wales and Natural Resources Wales, provided the platform on which to establish the office and helped us to cement these existing relationships while allowing us to build our full service offering to business via a series of strategic hires. “This integration of our public sector and business expertise has enabled us to advise on key projects that will supercharge economic growth across Wales, while developing a client roster of market-leading Welsh businesses and organisations, fast-growth tech companies, private equity and venture capital investors, and high-net-worth entrepreneurs. “Our ability to attract high-calibre clients stems from our team’s deep understanding of the Welsh market, and ability to integrate the expertise and resources of Browne Jacobson’s national platform seamlessly. We now look forward to continuing our growth at One Central Square.”

Key appointments and projects in Cardiff

Browne Jacobson’s Cardiff office now covers all its departments and target market groups. Its service lines include planning and environmental law, health advisory litigation, corporate transactions, education, real estate, social housing, construction, and regulatory matters.

It is also aligned with key Welsh economic drivers, with specialists in technology, energy, green infrastructure, health, education, aerospace and devolution.

Key Cardiff recent appointments have included new corporate partners Tom Saunderson, Phil Pugh and Christian Farrow, real estate partner Rich MacPhail, and education legal director Trish D’Souza, who is President of the Cardiff & District Law Society.

In addition, Browne Jacobson appointed what is believed to be Wales’ first in-house pupil barrister within private practice, enrolling David Drew on a two-year pupillage.

Landmark projects the team has advised on include the Celtic Freeport, which will regenerate heavy engineering sites in Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire for net zero energy production; Morlais, Europe’s largest consented tidal energy scheme off the coast of Anglesey; and Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, the renewable energy development company for Wales.

Browne Jacobson, which was earlier this year reappointed to the Welsh Government Commercial Division legal services panel, has also advised the Welsh Government on the Covid-19 Inquiry as the sole external solicitors and on reforming Welsh primary healthcare. The firm has helped to draft new regulations governing NHS GP contracts, which will promote greater access to GP appointments across Wales.

Supporting the Cardiff business community

The Welsh Government has also hosted students participating in the firm’s award-winning FAIRE (Fairer Access into Real Experience) social mobility programme, run four times out of the Cardiff office in the past 12 months, with a day spent at the Senedd.

The firm has been a keen supporter of the local business community via attendance and sponsorship of various events across Wales. It has partnered with nationally-recognised organisations such as Team Wales, Arts and Business Wales, Chambers Wales and the CBI, while backing the Law Society Wales’ campaign to introduce level 7 legal apprenticeships.

Laura Hughes, Executive Lead for Wales, said: