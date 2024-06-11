Law Firm Relocates to City Centre Office

A national law firm has moved into its new office in Cardiff.

Clarke Willmott LLP is taking 3,172 sq ft of space on the second floor of 2 Callaghan Square, a prime location in the heart of the city centre’s main business district.

Moving 26 colleagues from the previous office at Pierhead Street, the firm has created an open plan office space it says has been crafted to complement hybrid working and accommodate both in-person and remote working.

The state-of-the art space includes a business lounge, 25 sit/stand desks, a privacy booth and a range of meeting and conference rooms for client and colleague catch ups. Staff and visitors also have access to a kitchen, secure bicycle storage, showers and changing rooms.

Less than 10 minutes’ walk from Cardiff Central train station and less than 20 minutes’ walk from Queen Street train station, the firm says the office move plays a vital role in Clarke Willmott’s commitment to sustainability and closely follows the relocation of the Bristol headquarters to a new grade A space.

Vicky Kells, head of the Clarke Willmott Cardiff office, said:

“We are so excited to be relocating to this new office, marking a new chapter in our journey. The move comes just before our 10-year anniversary and we couldn’t be happier to be here in Cardiff, in a new city-centre office and celebrating the successes of the last decade. I’m immensely proud of the team we have here and look forward to continuing to make our mark on the Cardiff legal scene.”

Clarke Willmott CEO Peter Swinburn said: