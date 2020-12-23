Law Firm Offers Free Legal Advice to Hospitality Businesses Hit by New Covid-19 Restrictions in Wales

Leading legal practice Aaron & Partners is offering free one-hour legal advice for Welsh hospitality businesses affected by the latest restrictions

A leading law firm has pledged to support hospitality businesses in North Wales hit by new coronavirus restrictions with an offer of free legal advice.

Aaron & Partners’ restructuring team is offering support to struggling businesses in North Wales forced to reduce opening hours, stop selling alcohol, or close for the duration of the Welsh Government’s new Covid-19 guidelines.

The Legal 500-listed solicitors will offer a free consultation of up to one hour, via video call or telephone, for business owners who may be worried about facing insolvency.

Mark Davies, Restructuring Partner at Aaron & Partners, said:

“Having lived in North Wales for 30 years and having brought up my family here, I am very concerned about the impact of the latest restrictions on Welsh hospitality businesses at what is traditionally their busiest time of the year.

“For business owners in particular it can be difficult to know which way to turn. Anyone concerned about the financial position of their business is welcome to call us.

“We will do everything we can to help. The first hour is free of charge and often that can be enough to make a big difference- there is no obligation to use us or pay us after that and in many cases that won’t be needed anyway.

“If the situation is more complex, then we are well placed to assist- we have decades of experience supporting businesses with legal matters, providing an independent view and helping to find practical solutions.

“Recent legislative changes mean that there are new restructuring options such as a moratorium- a breathing space for a business to get through temporary difficulties. The best tip is to seek help as early as possible before options narrow.”

To arrange a free, one-hour appointment, contact [email protected] or call 01244 405555 and quote ‘2020 Offer’.