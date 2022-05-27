Law Firm Nominates its Charity of the Year

Regional law firm Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors have nominated Alzheimer's Society Cymru as their charity of the year.

The partnership will see the law-firm focus its fundraising efforts on the charity through a series of events over the next 12 months as well as direct donations from the firm.

Senior partner Peter Lynn said,

We are thrilled to announce Alzheimer's Society Cymru as one of our Charities of the Year and we look forward to raising as much money as possible for them.

As the UK's leading dementia charity, Alzheimer's Society is a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia.

And with figures predicting that by 2025, over 1 million people will be living with the condition in the UK, every penny counts to help the carers, partners, families and friends who are affected by dementia.

Community Fundraiser for South West Wales Eve Lewis said,

We are delighted that Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors have selected us as their chosen charity and their incredible donation will certainly be put to good use.

With a series of talks, events and the charity's “Will to Remember” scheme, the next 12 months will be a busy fundraising time for the law firm.