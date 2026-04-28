Law Firm Highlights Strategic Importance of IP in Sport

Law firm Clarke Willmott LLP is encouraging athletes, clubs, investors and sports technology businesses to recognise IP as one of the most valuable and strategic assets in modern sport.

Specialist sports lawyers are highlighting the vital role intellectual property (IP) plays in driving innovation, creativity and commercial growth worldwide.

The theme of this year’s World Intellectual Property Day was IP in Sport, shining a spotlight on an industry where IP rights are fundamental, not only in protecting performance-related innovation, but also in monetising personality, brand and fan engagement.

The law firm said that modern sport operates at the intersection of competition, entertainment and global commerce. Intellectual property is at the heart of this ecosystem, encompassing:

Trade marks protecting names, logos and slogans

Copyright in broadcast footage, digital content and software

Design rights for sportswear and equipment

Patents for technical innovation

Confidential information, including performance data and analytics

Declan Goodwin, a partner and expert in commercial law and intellectual property says a growing number of high-profile athletes are actively protecting their personal brands.

He said:

“Importantly, IP ownership is no longer limited to teams and governing bodies. Individual athletes are increasingly sophisticated rights holders, managing their image and identity as commercial assets. “Gareth Bale was an early pioneer, trade marking his iconic heart-shaped goal celebration back in 2013. “Luke Littler has applied for trade mark protection for his facial image, reflecting the rising value of athlete likenesses and the need to guard against misuse, including AI-generated fakes—following a similar move by Matthew McConaughey. “Cole Palmer has registered trade marks covering his name, signature celebration and the phrase “Cold Palmer” while Luka Dončić has gone further by launching his own brand and digital platform, 77x, to capitalise on personal commercial opportunities. “These examples demonstrate a shift beyond traditional endorsement deals, with athletes leveraging IP rights to build long-term brand value through licensing, sponsorships and partnerships. “And it goes beyond the world of sports too – Taylor Swift has just filed to trade mark her voice and image.”

Declan warns that with opportunity comes risk. Inadequate protection can lead to unauthorised use, counterfeiting or disputes, especially in a sector with global reach and digital exposure.

Clarke Willmott advises clients on enforcing IP rights in the UK and internationally; structuring ownership across athletes, clubs and organisations; tackling infringement, passing off and online misuse; and supporting investment, sponsorship and M&A transactions.

The firm’s approach focuses on enabling growth while safeguarding long-term value and reputation.

Declan highlights that getting IP strategy right at the outset can be critical to attracting investment, securing partners and planning future exits.