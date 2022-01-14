Law Firm Helps Unlock Franchise Sale

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors have helped facilitate the sale of a regional franchise of Pass the Keys – the award-winning Airbnb property management company.

Pass the Keys Swansea was, until recently, run by local property expert Hannah McCartan, founder and owner of McCartan Lettings however after growing the franchise, she decided the time was right to hand it over to a new team.

“Pass the Keys has been an amazing part of my business life,” said Hannah. “I'm so proud of what I started here in Swansea and am blessed to have met some wonderful people along the way, both at Head Office in London and locally.”

As a full-circle management company specialising in Airbnb properties, Pass the Keys works as a co-host, assisting property owners with everything from cleaning, linen and 24/7 guest support to marketing, maintenance and lots more.

“The business model is all-encompassing,” continued Hannah, “and has been developed to help UK Airbnb property owners get the most out of their investment.” “And as the market for staycations has blossomed during the lockdown, I felt the time was right to move on and hand over the Swansea franchise to a new team to take it forward over the coming years.”

Step forward Mark Pennino and Jamie Smith, two experienced operators and franchisees of Pass the Keys South Pembroke.

“We were thrilled when Hannah approached us with the idea of taking on the Swansea franchise,” said Mark. “We've seen how well the area has performed over recent years and as we were looking for an opportunity to grow the franchise into new regions, this came at the perfect time for us.”

Acting on behalf of Mark and Jamie during the deal was Partner and Corporate Lawyer Nia Godsmark, who structured the acquisition to transfer the franchise ownership.