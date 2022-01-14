Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Law Firm Helps Unlock Franchise Sale

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors have helped facilitate the sale of a regional franchise of Pass the Keys – the award-winning Airbnb property management company.

 

Pass the Keys Swansea was, until recently, run by local property expert Hannah McCartan, founder and owner of McCartan Lettings however after growing the franchise, she decided the time was right to hand it over to a new team.

 

“Pass the Keys has been an amazing part of my business life,” said Hannah. “I'm so proud of what I started here in Swansea and am blessed to have met some wonderful people along the way, both at Head Office in London and locally.”

 

As a full-circle management company specialising in Airbnb properties, Pass the Keys works as a co-host, assisting property owners with everything from cleaning, linen and 24/7 guest support to marketing, maintenance and lots more.

 

“The business model is all-encompassing,” continued Hannah, “and has been developed to help UK Airbnb property owners get the most out of their investment.”

 

“And as the market for staycations has blossomed during the lockdown, I felt the time was right to move on and hand over the Swansea franchise to a new team to take it forward over the coming years.”

 

Step forward Mark Pennino and Jamie Smith, two experienced operators and franchisees of Pass the Keys South Pembroke.

 

“We were thrilled when Hannah approached us with the idea of taking on the Swansea franchise,” said Mark. “We've seen how well the area has performed over recent years and as we were looking for an opportunity to grow the franchise into new regions, this came at the perfect time for us.”

 

Acting on behalf of Mark and Jamie during the deal was Partner and Corporate Lawyer Nia Godsmark, who structured the acquisition to transfer the franchise ownership.

 

“We were delighted to represent Mark and Jamie in this business deal,” reflected Nia, “and I have no doubts the Pass the Keys Swansea will go from strength to strength under the expert guidance of the new owners.”

Peter Lynn and Partners was established in 1999 to offer top quality commercial and civil advice to businesses and people in Swansea. With several offices in the heart of the Swansea area and a base in Cardiff as well, PL&P offer a wide range of legal advice and services to individuals and businesses across the South Wales region.

Their experienced solicitors provide a high quality service, which is tailored to the specific legal needs of the client, and ultimately aim to be ‘Preventing Legal Problems.’ We provide our clients professional legal services in lots of different sectors including Personal Injury, Family Law, Wills and Trusts, Residential Property, Commercial Property, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Criminal Law, Agricultural Law, and Sports and Entertainment Law.

Peter Lynn and Partners have 40 members of staff which contain nine partners, 21 qualified solicitors and paralegals who are backed by a team of seven support staff. They are committed to securing the best outcome for all our clients.
 

