Law Firm Expands Cardiff Office with Two New Partners

Law firm Clarke Willmott LLP’s Cardiff office has kicked off 2026 by expanding its corporate and commercial teams with two new partners.

Joining the firm’s leading commercial team as a partner is Declan Goodwin, a specialist in commercial contracts, intellectual property and data protection and previously a partner at Acuity Law.

With vast experience advising clients in sectors including technology, green energy, sport and retail and leisure, Declan works with ambitious businesses to help them with day-to-day legal issues and more complex strategic projects.

Also joining Clarke Willmott’s Callaghan Square office as a partner, is Elinor Owen who adds to the firm’s corporate team in Cardiff.

Previously at Osborne Clarke, Elinor returns to Clarke Willmott after eight years and specialises in M&A and venture capital work with a focus on digital innovation, technology and sustainable investing.

With experience in a broad range of transactional work both nationally and internationally, Elinor helps investors, management and startups navigate complex transactions with a goal to support ventures that are not only profitable but also contribute positively to the environment and society.

Simon Thomas, managing director of Clarke Willmott’s commercial division, said:

“We are delighted to have both Declan and Elinor on board, bolstering our corporate and commercial offering and adding to the impressive legal talent in our Cardiff office. “Declan and Elinor’s skillsets will help clients drive innovation and will further enhance our ability to support businesses at every stage of growth, from routine commercial arrangements to significant corporate transactions.”

Clare Gregory, head of Clarke Willmott’s Cardiff office, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome two new partners to our Cardiff office. Their skills and fresh perspectives will be a real asset to the team and will no doubt be invaluable in helping achieve our ambitious targets for growth in the region. “Declan and Elinor join us at an exciting time as we continue to grow and invest in our people and overall offering here in Cardiff. We’re looking forward to seeing the contribution they’ll make as they settle into their roles.”

Clarke Willmott is a national law firm with offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton and Taunton.