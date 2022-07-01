Law Firm Clarke Willmott Boosts Cardiff Office Team

National law firm Clarke Willmott has strengthened its corporate and commercial property line-up with the appointment of two new members of staff to its Cardiff-based team.

Tariq Azim joined the firm from Hogan Lovells as a solicitor in the corporate banking team. Solicitor Jessica Hayward joins the commercial property team – based at Emperor House, Cardiff Bay – from Capital Law and has extensive experience of working with social housing clients. The appointments follow the recent promotion of Sally Grech to associate in the corporate banking team.

“We are really pleased to have Tariq and Jessica as part of our team,”

said Vicky Kells, head of the Cardiff office.

“They have settled in well and their presence will enable us to both continue providing exceptional support to our clients, as well as grow our client base. Clarke Willmott is able to offer its staff an excellent work-life balance and hybrid working environment that appears to be attractive to prospective applicants.”

Clarke Willmott is a national law firm with offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton, and Taunton.

