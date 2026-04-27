Law Firm Celebrates Legal Director Promotion and New Appointments

Commercial law firm Darwin Gray has announced a newly promoted Legal Director and further growth in numbers to meet demand.

Following the news of three newly promoted partners at Darwin Gray this month, the firm has announced the promotion of Sarah Price to Legal Director.

Sarah first joined Darwin Gray in 2004 and stayed with the firm for for a number of years, before returning in 2016 as an Associate. Sarah has been an invaluable member of the firm’s award-winning property team, dedicated to dealing with a wide range of commercial property work including landlord and tenant matters, sales and purchases, development projects and secured lending, it said.

In addition to the recent promotions, Darwin Gray has also appointed new team members including Jessica Hayward, who joins as an Associate in the property team, Stephen Lummis, who joins the finance team as Accounts Manager and Paralegals Siriol Hughes and Grace Jarrett.

Jessica’s arrival brings Darwin Gray’s property team to 13-strong, with an increasing foothold in North Wales.

Partner and Head of Darwin Gray’s property team, Catherine Burke, said:

“It’s fantastic to see the team continue to grow in numbers as the firm evolves. Sarah’s promotion to Legal Director is extremely well deserved and is an example of the fantastic talent we hold in our property team. “We are also thrilled to welcome Jessica to the team, bringing with her a wealth of experience in commercial property work including non-contentious landlord and tenant matters, acquisitions and disposals and estate management.”

Darwin Gray’s Managing Partner, Fflur Jones, added: