Law Firm Appoints New Solicitor to Private Client Team

One of the oldest law firms in Wales has appointed a new solicitor to its private client team.

Iona Lecras has joined the private client team at Swayne Johnson’s office in Llandudno where she will specialise in wills, inheritance tax, powers of attorney and estate planning.

Iona, from Pentre Berw, on Anglesey, is the latest recruit to St Asaph-based Swayne Johnson, one of the oldest law firms in Wales and one of the fastest-growing with other branches in Denbigh, Ruthin, Mold and Tattenhall, Chester.

Iona began her working life as a legal secretary with an Anglesey firm and decided to qualify as a lawyer.

She said:

“I enjoyed the work of the solicitors so I decided to apply to take my law degree with the Open University. “I juggled it with working full-time, getting married, moving house, bringing up three children and having to study part-time in Chester. “I did my training contract and then qualified and spent seven years with them before I decided it was time to move on because I wanted to concentrate on private client work. “I applied to Swayne Johnson and was offered a job and I liked the flexibility they offer and the opportunity to specialise in private client work dealing with wills and probate. “I will also cover Anglesey and I am happy to meet with new clients in their own homes at no extra charge and we also have meeting facilities at M-SParc, near Gaerwen, too.”

Iona is a member of the Association of Lifetime Lawyers, legal professionals specialising in supporting vulnerable and older people.

Lynette Viney-Passig, Swayne Johnson Managing Director and of Head of the Private Client department, said: