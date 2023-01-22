Law Firm Announces Renewed Support for Theatr Clwyd

Law firm Aaron & Partners and Theatr Clwyd have announced a renewed partnership to support the theatre as its major redevelopment project progresses.

The transformation will see the theatre’s original 1970s build become a 21st Century hub with modern facilities to support Theatr Clwyd’s arts, education and community programmes.

It’s hoped to transform it into an “incredible” destination, ensuring a home for communities that’s green and sustainable, with fit-for-purpose health and wellbeing spaces, a building that supports Theatr Clwyd’s vital work with schools and our community, safeguarding high-quality cultural experiences in North Wales for current and future generations.

Aaron & Partners, based in Chester, is a long-standing supporter of the theatre, having previously collaborated on a project allowing artists to display and sell their pieces at galleries hosted at the law firm’s head office.

Now, the partnership will continue throughout and beyond the development of the theatre’s Mold site, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

In addition, Helen Watson, Head of Employment Law at Aaron & Partners, will continue in her role as chair of Theatr Clwyd, where she has overseen the theatre’s transition into an independent charitable trust.

Helen said:

“The future is bright for Theatr Clwyd, so continuing our support for the team and the exciting plans for the building was an easy decision. The redevelopment will not only improve the theatre itself but provide a world class community space for local people and budding artists in North Wales and across the border in Chester too. “The project is already making great progress, and in less than two years we hope to be welcoming the public through our doors to a new space where people of all ages and backgrounds can engage with arts and culture.”

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director, added: