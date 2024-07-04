Law Firm Announces 11 Promotions in Cardiff Office

A leading law firm has announced a series of promotions.

Blake Morgan’s Cardiff team has seen 11 of its staff rewarded with promotions this year, covering a range of business groups from Regulatory and Commercial Litigation to Property Services, Construction, Corporate, and more.

Within this number, Blake Morgan welcomes two new Legal Directors: Natalie Lawley in Property Services and Tom Walker in the Regulatory team.

The Regulatory team in Cardiff is celebrating another impressive year with several further promotions reflecting growth and success. Alongside new Legal Director Tom Walker, Candice Rogers has been promoted to Senior Associate, and Rachel Phillips to Associate.

The Construction team has also seen success, with Natalie Taylor and Miles Murphy progressing to Senior Associate and Associate, respectively.

In Commercial Litigation, Daniel Taylor has been promoted to Senior Associate.

Blake Morgan's Corporate team in Cardiff has promoted Sara Trevor to Associate, while Hannah Waterworth has been promoted to Associate in the Employment, Pensions, Benefits, and Immigration team.

In addition to Natalie Lawley’s Legal Directorship, the Property Services team is celebrating Jordan Jones's promotion to Senior Paralegal. In Business Support, Abbie Cartwright from the Finance team has been promoted to Senior Legal Cashier.

Eve Piffaretti, Partner and Head of Blake Morgan's Wales Office, said: