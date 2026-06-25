Laura Doel to be Appointed TUC Cymru General Secretary

TUC Cymru’s new General Secretary will be the current NAHT National Secretary for Wales, and TUC Cymru President, Laura Doel.

Laura will replace Shavannah Taj, who was elected to the Senedd following May’s election.

A passionate trade unionist and education campaigner, Laura started her career in journalism, working at several newspapers before moving into politics.

A stint in local government reignited a love of social activism and campaigning which turned into a career in the trade union movement. Laura began that career as an organiser for Unison, then an organiser for NAHT Cymru before becoming their National Secretary six years ago.

In her role as National Secretary Laura held a number of key roles including NAHT Cymru’s seat on Wales TUC General Council, as well as a number of key Welsh Government union positions under social partnership legislation including the National Attendance Task Force, the Pay Partnership Forum, the workload negotiating groups and Schools Social Partnership Forum.

Born and brought up in Aberbeeg, near Abertillery, she now lives in Roath, Cardiff with her two daughters. She attended Abertillery Comprehensive School before going to college in Ebbw Vale and Pontypool. Laura comes from a long line of trade unionists. She is proudly the first female trade union official in her family following in the footsteps of her dad, grandfathers, and wider family who all worked in manufacturing, local collieries, steelworks, and local government.

Laura Doel, Incoming General Secretary of TUC Cymru, said: