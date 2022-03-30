Now in its fifth year, the annual Wales HR Awards 2022 launched this week.

The awards will celebrate Wales’ best in-house teams, consultants and HR industry experts for their outstanding contribution to HR, and shine the spotlight on the monumental achievements of these individuals and teams.

Staged at the magnificent Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff on the July 8th, the awards will shine the spotlight on the HR heroes that have continued working hard behind the scenes in all businesses large and small over the last 12 months.

The awards, set up by Darwin Gray and Acorn Recruitment, are also joined this year by Quantum Advisory, Chwarae Teg, Sweetmans and Partners, Insight HR, Be Business Fit and Choose to Grow as sponsors of the awards.

Fflur Jones, managing Partner of Darwin Gray said:

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the 2022 Wales HR Awards. This year is all the more exciting as we will be able to celebrate in style together with the very best of Wales’ HR talent. The Employment and HR team at Darwin Gray know first-hand from our work with HR colleagues and clients how challenging the last two years have been for businesses and their employees. Get your applications in to recognise all their hard work, and lets all make July 8th 2022 a night to remember. We look forward to seeing you on the night!”

Managing director at Acorn, Bernard Ward said:

“The Wales HR Awards has been a huge success since the first awards took place in 2017, becoming a diary marker for Welsh businesses in recent years. Its growth demonstrates how vital it is to celebrate the contribution of HR professionals across Wales. “Throughout the challenges of the pandemic, HR professionals have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to support businesses and organisations of all sizes, and as a recruitment partner of choice for HR teams across Wales and throughout the UK, we’re proud to be able to recognise these hidden stars, and to finally be able celebrate in true Wales HR Awards style.”

The Wales HR Awards 2022 are open for entry now, there are 12 categories to choose from and the winners will be announced at the gala dinner on July 8th.

The full list of Awards is as follows:

Inspiring Great Leadership

Team of the year public sector

Best HR Initiative

Best Apprentice of the year

Welsh Language

Best HR professional

HR Director of the year

Best Response Covid 19

Employer of choice

HR Consultancy of the year

Best equality diversity and inclusion strategy

Best Well-being strategy

Each finalist will be considered for the overall HR Star of the Year 2022. Entries are now open and can be submitted via the Wales HR Awards website: https://www.waleshrnetwork.cymru/awards/home

Closing date for entries is Friday 6th May, the awards themselves will be held, at the Parkgate Hotel on the July 8th 2022.

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. For more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2022 Wales HR Awards please visit the website for details. https://www.waleshrnetwork.cymru/awards/sponsor