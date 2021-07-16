Tech Wales Advocates Launches to Champion Welsh Tech Ecosystem

Tech Wales Advocates will be the fifth Global Tech Advocates network in the UK, joining London, the North of England, Belfast and Scotland to bring the organisation’s to all UK nations.

Global Tech Advocates aims to give tech start-ups and scale-ups a voice worldwide. There are more than 20,000 tech leaders, experts and investors in the organisation, spanning 20 of the world’s fastest growing tech cities and regions.

Tech Wales Advocates will be an independent, private sector-led organisation designed to champion the growth of the Welsh tech ecosystem and campaign to address challenges faced by tech companies, such as access to talent, access to funding and tackling diversity and inclusion issues.

Based in Cardiff, Tech Wales Advocates will be led by Nathan Stockford, a senior digital analyst at Legal & General and Mark John, co-founder of Tramshed Tech, the business accelerator and innovation space.

The organisation launched yesterday at a high-profile event at Capital Tower in Cardiff. Speakers will included Russ Shaw, founder of Global Tech Advocates, Paul Newbury, the co-founder of Welsh startup Yard, Tomos Jones from the SMART Towns Cymru project and Carl Griffiths from Development Bank Wales.

The Welsh tech ecosystem has been growing rapidly in recent years. Latest Tech Nation data suggests Welsh tech companies attracted £100m in 2019 with a median tech salary in Wales of £35,000.

Russ Shaw, founder of Global Tech Advocates, comments,

“The growth of Global Tech Advocates from its origins in the tech powerhouse of London to cities and regions across the entirety of the UK reflects the journey the country has taken to become a true tech na:on. There are vibrant emerging tech clusters that are increasingly joining up to create a tech ecosystem that stands behind only the US and China on the world stage.” “I am delighted to announce the launch of Tech Wales Advocates as a milestone for GTA and a milestone for the evolution of the Welsh tech community. I hope Tech Wales Advocates becomes a strong support network for the thriving start-ups and scale-ups that are driving Welsh tech innovation and economic growth.”

Nathan Stockford, co-lead of Tech Wales Advocates, comments,

“Tech Wales Advocates will become a campaigning body based in Cardiff but operating across the country to finally give Welsh tech companies the recognition they deserve. The organisation will also work closely with those on the frontline of the tech sector to understand the day to day challenges they are facing, and to harness the power of the private sector to overcome barriers around talent, finance and diversity.”

Mark John, co-lead of Tech Wales Advocates, comments,