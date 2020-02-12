Latest Update on Ford Taskforce Progress for Bridgend

The Ford Bridgend Taskforce is making real and tangible progress in delivering for the workforce and the local community following Ford’s decision to close its Bridgend plant later this year.

That is the message from Economy Minister Ken Skates as the Taskforce meets.

The Taskforce was established to support workers and communities affected by the company’s decision to leave Bridgend. Progress so far includes:

Ineos Automotive confirming they will create a new 300,000 sq ft assembly facility on the Welsh Government-owned Brocastle site adjacent to Ford, potentially creating up to 500 jobs, with opportunities for further jobs in the supply chain.

350 Ford workers have already secured new employment or have already chosen not to continue in the workforce.

90 workers are interested in starting self-employment and 105 have confirmed they are not looking to re-enter the labour market following the site’s closure.

Support mechanisms for companies within the supply chain have been established, highlighting with other sectors where their purchases could be marketed especially in high value manufacturing sectors such as rail, aerospace and defence.

Employment support across all relevant local and national agencies has been coordinated, particularly financial, health, education and skills, promoting coordination and bespoke packages for all those affected with the best combination of services being available.

Continuing to work with Ford to strengthen their legacy. It has already stated that it will provide a Community Fund and the Taskforce is looking to secure further support.

As part of the taskforce’s work, the Minister has also announced that the Welsh Government will be investing £50,000, which will be match funded by £50,000 from the Cardiff Capital Region, for Bridgend County Borough Council to carry out feasibility studies on three projects that could help secure a prosperous future for local area.

The projects are:

An Enterprise Hub Programme

To deliver enhanced business space and integrated support for start-ups and entrepreneurs with targeted investment in premises linked to key sectors and responding to market failure and local demand.

To enhance the vibrancy of the town centre and increase footfall, thereby supporting existing businesses and attracting new opportunities through measures like the provision of flexible start-up and incubation space. It will also consider a future location of Bridgend College within the town centre, recognising its potential to act as a magnet and focal point for future investment.

An opportunity for Porthcawl to become a high quality signature destination within Wales, delivering a wide range of activities and facilities to attract new visitors, both at home and overseas, and provide compelling reasons to visit.

Moving into the next phase of delivery, the Taskforce will be looking at the area as part of a regional approach with Bridgend at the front and centre. It will also continue to work with Ford to find and secure the best future for the immediate site.

