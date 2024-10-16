Latest Facilities and Courses to be Showcased at Wrexham University Open Day

Potential students will visit Wrexham this weekend as they consider their university choices for next year.

Wrexham University is hosting its next open day on Saturday, October 19 between 9.30am and 2pm, where attendees will find out what undergraduate degree courses are available to study at the University, as well as get a feel for life on campus.

The event will provide prospective students with an opportunity to meet staff and current students, and find out everything the University and city has to offer.

Helena Eaton, Director of Marketing and Recruitment at Wrexham University, said:

“We’re excited to welcome potential students and their families onto campus this Saturday for them to find out about the courses we offer, as well as get a taste for life at university. “It’s an extremely exciting time to live, study and work in Wrexham and we’re looking forward to showcasing our courses, facilities and friendly teams. “Some of our newest facilities include our Health and Education Innovation Quarter (HEIQ), which comprises a state-of-the-art health simulation suite featuring ward spaces, a side bay and an observation room. “We also have a ‘Simbulance’ – a simulation ambulance, and a space inside the HEIQ, which replicates the inside of an ambulance, imitating the environment that Paramedic students will experience when they qualify. “There’s also our Operating Department Practice (ODP) space, which features all the equipment you would find in an operating theatre, while our Occupational Therapy (OT) students benefit from our Living Lab, which is a combination of a teaching space and simulated living environment – as well as our modern Nutrition and Dietetics kitchen. “Prospective Engineering students will be excited to see that the build of our Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre (EEOC) is progressing at pace. On completion, this will be a specialist centre for research and development, business collaboration and skills development in optics, photonics and composites as lightweight alternatives for manufacturing.”

In recent weeks, the University was ranked top in Wales for teaching quality – and fourth in the UK – in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025.