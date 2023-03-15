Last Chance to Book Your Ticket to this Year’s Marine Energy Conference

Next week the UK's largest annual event dedicated to marine renewable energy takes place on the 21-22 March 2023, in Swansea Arena.

The event offers businesses of all shapes and sizes across Wales an insight into the opportunities this transformational industry will offer supply chain companies in the coming years.

The conference brings together the leading businesses and industry thought leaders from across the sector to showcase how the tide is turning in favour of one of Wales’ most innovative sectors, Marine Renewable Energy.

The two-day event is a great opportunity to network, make connections and get the inside track on the technologies shaping Wales’ renewable energy future.

From flagship Welsh projects to cross-cutting research and the key support mechanisms marine renewable energy needs – there’s something for everyone! Whether you’re a developer, supply chain company, NGO, decision-maker or researcher the MEW2023 programme has something to offer.

Abi Beck, Communications Manager, Marine Energy Wales commented:

“This year’s Marine Energy Wales conference will showcase how Marine Renewable energy has the power to transform our regional economy, energy security and future prosperity, offering a once in a generation opportunity for the people of Wales. “If your organisation has knowledge gaps in terms of future opportunities, or you’re simply looking to keep up-to-date with one of Wales’ most innovative sectors, this event is a must attend.”

The organisers, Marine Energy Wales, have worked closely with their members and key decision makers to design a programme which captures current trends, builds on recurring themes and explores new opportunities across the sector.

Some of the themes of this year’s event include: