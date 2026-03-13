Last Chance to Apply for Fully-Funded Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator

Aspiring entrepreneurs across Wales are being urged to apply for the Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator by Monday 30 March 2026, for the cohort running from Tuesday 12 May to Friday 17 July 2026.

The programme is open exclusively to Wales-based founders with high-growth business ideas who can demonstrate potential to reach £1 million in annual turnover, create ten or more full-time jobs, and export internationally by 2029.

The Start-Up Accelerator provides intensive support to help founders move rapidly from concept to first customers. Participants benefit from one-to-one expert mentoring, weekly webinars and masterclasses and peer networking with like-minded entrepreneurs. The programme also incorporates AI tools to enhance market research and reduce time-to-market, alongside PR and marketing opportunities to raise the business' profile.

Recent graduates demonstrate the programme's impact on Wales's entrepreneurial landscape. Aberystwyth-based LanoTech has built a £470,000 investment pipeline since completing the accelerator in July 2025. The company is pioneering the use of lanolin from sheep wool as a sustainable alternative to soy and vegetable oil in animal feed, securing £120,000 through the Welsh Government's Contracts for Innovation Cymru Programme and £350,000 from Innovate UK.

The latest cohort produced five award winners across diverse sectors, from psychology-based therapy resources to AI-driven procurement solutions.

Dr Emma Marie Williams, founder of GlitterBrain Psychology and winner of the Accelerator Award, credited the programme with transforming her approach:

“Ten weeks ago, I had passion and vision but no clear strategy. The programme helped me test my assumptions, and now I have a clear growth plan.”

Fiona McLaren, Start-Up Accelerator Programme Lead, said:

“This is the final call for applications before the 30 March deadline. We're looking for founders who have identified a genuine customer problem and early signs of demand, and who are ready to test their assumptions with real customers. “The programme is fully funded, and we provide structured methodology, expert guidance and accountability that helps founders build products or services customers will actually pay for. We can also offer barrier funding and adjustments where eligible to remove obstacles related to access needs or caring responsibilities. “The success of graduates like LanoTech and our recent award winners shows what intensive, targeted support for startups can achieve. These founders moved from ideas to investment, first customers and refined business models in months. That momentum comes from combining expert mentoring with peer challenge and clear weekly milestones.”

The Start-Up Accelerator is part of the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme, fully-funded by the Welsh Government. The programme has established a track record of preparing founders for growth, with participants going on to secure substantial funding, win national awards and build sustainable businesses that strengthen Wales's economy.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply here.