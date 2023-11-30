Last Chance for Farmers to Register for Free Support

The Royal Countryside Fund’s Farm Resilience Programme is providing £2,000 worth of free environmental, business, and wellbeing support in Wales

This month, The Royal Countryside Fund’s (RCF) Farm Resilience Programme begins with welcome events in three locations in Wales, with workshops beginning this month (December 2023). The registration window may be closing, but the journey is just beginning to a happier, more successful farming life.

The Farm Resilience Programme (FRP) is the RCF’s flagship programme of support for farmers. It offers free business skills and environment training to family farm businesses across the UK, and over the past six years, has benefitted nearly 1,400 families across the UK.

Groups of up to 20 farming families are invited to take part in a series of workshops designed to help their business become more profitable and sustainable, including:

Understanding your farm accounts

Know your figures: a future without subsidies

Reducing waste, reducing costs

Your farm and the environment

Planning for your future

Get a head in farming

Business planning and budgeting

This autumn the programme will begin with a workshop looking at Reducing Waste, Reducing Costs on the following dates:

Monmouth , at the Three Salmons Hotel, Usk on 14 December (Contact Maria Watts- [email protected] for more information and to book)

, at the Three Salmons Hotel, Usk on 14 December (Contact Maria Watts- [email protected] for more information and to book) Newcastle Emlyn , at Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club on 12 December (Contact Alison Harvey- al[email protected] for more information and to book)

, at Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club on 12 December (Contact Alison Harvey- al[email protected] for more information and to book) Welshpool, at the Royal Oak, Welshpool on 13 December (Contact Rhodri Jones – r[email protected] for more information and to book)

All family members are welcome to attend the sessions, and a meal is provided at each meeting. Each session is delivered by an expert agricultural consultant and the free programme is worth over £2,000 per farm.

An independent evaluation found that the programme delivers significant economic, social, and environmental benefits for farmers. For every £1 invested by the programme, there is a £3 return for farmers – not including ongoing benefits to farmers which continue after they’ve completed the programme.

Erin, a farmer from Wales who participated in The Royal Countryside Fund’s Farm Resilience Programme said:

“In our area, farmers are very private, so it was great to come into a group where people could speak openly. The fact that you could bring any amount of family members was great – it was helpful to have my granddad come along. Not only did it put us on the same page, but he got excited to go out and it became an event he looked forward to each week.”

Maria Watts, Practice Manager for Rural Advisor says

“Farming is at a key point of embarking on a period of transition, and we want to help support farmers in managing this change. We take pleasure in working collaboratively with like-minded businesses, so we use our skills, experiences and expertise to help farmers build businesses which are sustainable, resilient and successful in the future.”

The programme is open to dairy and livestock family farm businesses and takes a whole-farm and whole-family approach. To find out more and sign up, farmers can visit www.royalcountrysidefund.org.uk/farmresilience. Registration for the 2023/24 programme is closing soon.