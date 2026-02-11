Largest Solar and Onshore Wind Procurement Round in Wales Could Create Thousands of Jobs

Twenty renewable energy projects in Wales have received backing in a move which could see thousands of jobs created.

The onshore wind, tidal stream and solar projects will provide more than 530MW of energy and represent the largest-ever solar and onshore wind procurement round in Wales.

The latest round of the UK Government’s Contracts for Difference auction saw five onshore wind, 12 solar and three tidal energy projects in Wales receive a contractual guarantee for the price of the electricity they generate, giving the go-ahead for work to start on the projects. Wales secured 99.65% of all the tidal funding available.

Among the successful projects is Bute Energy’s first project, Twyn Hywel Energy Park in Caerphilly. The 14-wind turbine project will start construction in spring this year and will power more than 81,000 homes, offsetting the carbon emissions of every car in Caerphilly for 40 years.

According to Bute Energy, the project will unlock millions in local economic investment, jobs, and community investment for Caerphilly and the South Wales region.

Bute Energy’s Community Investment and Communications Director Catryn Newton said:

“Today’s announcement is about more than Wales’ clean energy mission. It takes us one step closer to delivering life-changing investment in people, places and businesses in Caerphilly and across South Wales. “We have spent the last six years working with local people, community organisations and businesses. Thanks to their support, we know that our investment will count. New jobs and skills, new opportunities for local business, and long-term funding for local communities to achieve their priorities. “With the right government support, our energy security mission could be a real step change for Wales and our economy, creating real opportunities for people, places and businesses across the country.”

The Morlais tidal energy scheme on Ynys Môn has been awarded an additional 18.5 MW. Owner Menter Môn Morlais Ltd said it will support ongoing work with partners and developers on the scheme.

Three developers have been successful as part of the allocation – Hydrowing, QED Naval and Tidal Technologies Ltd – contributing to the continued development of Morlais off the coast of Holyhead. The CfD award gives developers revenue certainty for the electricity generated at Morlais and brings total secured for the scheme so far to 56.5MW.

John Idris Jones, Chair of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd said:

“We welcome today’s announcement and are pleased to see progress and an award which will deliver investment and jobs to North Wales. We will continue to work with partners to ensure that opportunities for local businesses and communities on Ynys Môn are maximised. “Morlais has an important role to play within the renewables sector, and we are committed to working closely with government and stakeholders to ensure the region fully benefits and that progress continues towards broader renewable energy and net zero goals.”

Other onshore wind projects to receive backing are Energyfarm UK Pencarreg LLP, Mynydd Carn-Y-Cefn Wind Farm, Mynydd Fforch Dwm and Upper Ogmore Wind Farm.

The successful solar projects are Aberthaw East, Cwm Ifor Solar Farm, CYP25, Gwenlais Solar Ltd, Oaklands Solar Farm, Parc Caenewydd PV & BESS, Parc Dyffryn, Pembrokeshire Solar Park, Pen Onn Farm Solar, Rhigos Solar Ltd, Talgren Solar Ltd and Wallace Wood Solar Farm Ltd.

The other successful tidal projects are Mor Energy GO3 Phase2 and Ynni’r Lleuad 3.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Wales is at the forefront of the clean energy revolution and today’s results have delivered a record-breaking number of new solar and onshore wind projects for Wales. “This follows the recent announcement of a contract for Awel y Môr fixed offshore wind farm in North Wales, and Erebus floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Pembrokeshire and shows that renewable energy is delivering good well-paid jobs in every part of Wales, helping to grow our economy and drive down household bills.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“I am delighted these projects have been successful in the latest auction round. As well as meeting vital targets to reduce carbon, onshore wind and tidal energy bring major economic benefits and high-quality jobs to Wales. The Welsh Government is committed to ensuring Wales is at the forefront of the green energy revolution.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said:

“We know how important clarity and certainty are for developers, which is why we are working hard to speed up the planning process for major infrastructure projects. Our new legislation and our investment in capacity building is already making a difference.”

Jessica Hooper, Director of RenewableUK Cymru, said:

“This result is a much needed, and very welcome, breakthrough for onshore wind in Wales, and a clear sign that the sector is ready to move again after years of stalled progress. “However, this must be the start of a sustained recovery. Wales is still constrained by limited grid capacity, particularly in mid-Wales, and a planning system that has suffered historically from underinvestment and understaffing. These barriers make it difficult to catch up and deliver a steady pipeline of projects eligible for UK auctions.”

She added that a Renewables Sector Deal, “Cymru Clean Power”, between industry and government would provide the certainty needed to unlock further investment.