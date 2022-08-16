Largest Multi Electric Vehicle Charging Hub in Wales to Arrive at Rhyl

Work has begun on the instalment of an electric vehicle charging hub at West Kinmel Street Car Park, Rhyl.

The charge park, the first of its size in Wales and the second current largest in the UK, will offer capability for charging 36 vehicles simultaneously.

The introduction of the hub, funded by the Welsh Government, follows the successful installation of chargers at Kings Avenue car park at Prestatyn.

Located at the west end of the car park the hub will be a mix of ‘fast’ 7kwh chargers for local users who have no access to off street parking and ‘rapid’ 50kw chargers for a quick top up and also to assist local taxi drivers on the uptake of electric vehicles by minimising disruption to operational work time. All the chargers at the hub will be open for public use.

Work on the site is expected to take up to 10 weeks to complete.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said:

“We are really pleased to be able to launch this exciting project for Rhyl to deliver support for local electric vehicle owners. This charging hub will also support our important climate change work and be of clear benefit to nearby households who don’t have the capability for off road charging facilities. “We also hope this hub will help encourage more visitors to come to Rhyl on the knowledge they have this facility to charge their vehicles and also be an asset to commuters arriving at the town to use the nearby train station by enabling them to park and charge. “We understand that there will be some disruption on the car park while the site is installed and we thank people for their support and patience whilst the hub is built. Spaces will still be available on the West Kinmel Car Park and also at nearby town car parks while the work is carried out.”

Three of the parking bays and charging units will be specifically allocated for disabled users.

The charging units will also offer a range of bilingual payment options including, contactless card, App driven and RFID Card.

Daytime and peak time users will still pay for a parking space at the hub however the electric vehicle bays will have no parking charges levied between 17:00 and 08:00 as per the rest of the car park.