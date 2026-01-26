Large Convenience Store Near Pontypridd Comes to Market

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell the Nisa Local convenience store in Church Village near Pontypridd.

The large store offers 5,500 square feet of trading space. Previously a Co-op-branded store, the shop is surrounded by other businesses and has a large customer car park.

The owners, Mr and Mrs Patel, are selling the store due to personal circumstances.

Mr Patel said:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to sell the store. We have made considerable further investments into it, however circumstances have arisen where we need to sell it on. We have chosen Matthew McFarlane at Christie & Co to assist us with the sale, as they have extensive knowledge and contacts in the convenience store sector.”

Matthew McFarlane, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, added:

“It is a pleasure to be trusted to look after the sale of this store for our clients. It is a large freehold supermarket which we expect to appeal to a wide range of potential buyers and offers a great opportunity for an experienced retailer to take it forward and increase sales.”

The store is on the market with an asking price of £950,000.