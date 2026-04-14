Language Services Group Secures Future Through Management Buyout

A language services group headquartered in Cardiff has secured its future through a six-figure management buyout.

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors advised Rhys Thomas on the acquisition of shares in Burmanovak Limited, the parent company of two specialist translation and language service providers: Cardiff-based Business Language Services Limited and Telford-based Dixon Language Services Limited.

The group delivers professional translation, interpreting and language support services to organisations across the UK and internationally, with a strong focus on quality assurance, compliance and linguist-led project delivery.

Business Language Services and Dixon Language Services together deliver high-quality, professionally managed translation, interpreting and language support services, with particular expertise in technical, medical and legal content.

Together, the businesses support organisations in delivering accurate, reliable multilingual communication across regulated and commercial environments.

The transaction, led by Company and Commercial specialists James Lewis-Hyndman and Rob Cherry, was completed within two and a half months from instruction.

James Lewis-Hyndman said:

“This was a fast-moving management buyout with a clear focus on continuity. The priority was to ensure the business, its clients and its people were fully protected throughout the process.”

As an existing leader within the business, Rhys Thomas has been instrumental in its day-to-day operations for some time. The buyout formalises that position, allowing the group to move forward with consistency in leadership and strategy.

Rhys Thomas said:

“Having been closely involved in the business, this was a natural next step. It was important that we maintained stability for our clients and team while creating a platform for future growth.”

A key strength of the deal was the continuity of client relationships and contracts across both trading companies. In a sector where accuracy, reliability and trust are essential, particularly across technical, medical and legal work, maintaining continuity was critical.

All employees were retained as part of the share purchase, safeguarding jobs and ensuring that the expertise behind the business remained unchanged.

The deal also involved funding arrangements to support the initial acquisition, with legal teams working collaboratively to ensure all financial and security elements were completed efficiently within the tight timeframe.

Rhys added: