Lanelay Hall Recognised Among Best Afternoon Tea Experiences for 2026

Lanelay Hall Hotel & Spa has been awarded an ‘Award of Excellence’ at the Afternoon Tea Awards 2026, hosted by AfternoonTea.co.uk.

Celebrating the very best afternoon tea experiences across the UK, the annual awards recognise venues that demonstrate exceptional standards of hospitality, creativity and service.

Following an extensive judging process, the Pontyclun hotel was named among just 31 venues recognised, with only 28 receiving the coveted Award of Excellence. The list included several of London's most established afternoon tea destinations, with Lanelay Hall being the only venue in Wales to receive this distinction.

The judging process assessed every aspect of the guest journey, from the setting and service through to the final billing experience, alongside the quality of the food and drink, attention to detail, and hospitality.

Jonathan Smith, Managing Director of Lanelay Hall Hotel & Spa, said: