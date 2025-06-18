Landsker Wins Professional Services Firm of the Year at Wales Business Awards

Landsker Business Solutions has been named Professional Services Firm of the Year 2025 at the Wales Business Awards, hosted by Chambers Wales.

The Wales Business Awards celebrate excellence and innovation among Welsh enterprises, recognising those who go above and beyond to support the business community.

Now in its 26th year, Landsker continues to grow and evolve, and being recognised by peers in the professional services sector is a meaningful moment for the entire team.

David Selwyn, Director at Landsker Business Solutions, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have received this award. It is a real honour to be recognised by our peers, and this achievement is a tribute to the passion, integrity and dedication of our staff. At Landsker, we care deeply about making a difference, and this recognition reinforces our belief in the value of the work we do alongside Welsh businesses.”

The award celebrates Landsker’s long-standing contribution to the business landscape in Wales. The firm works with a wide range of small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting them at various stages of their growth journeys.