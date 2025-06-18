BNW High Res Logo_white
Subscribe to Newsletter
Golley Ads_Business Wales_FSP-BNW-Banner-1430x145px_ENGLISH
We Are Hiring- site
18 June 2025

PCarmarthenshire

Landsker Wins Professional Services Firm of the Year at Wales Business Awards

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Landsker Business Solutions has been named Professional Services Firm of the Year 2025 at the Wales Business Awards, hosted by Chambers Wales.

The Wales Business Awards celebrate excellence and innovation among Welsh enterprises, recognising those who go above and beyond to support the business community.

Now in its 26th year, Landsker continues to grow and evolve, and being recognised by peers in the professional services sector is a meaningful moment for the entire team.

David Selwyn, Director at Landsker Business Solutions, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have received this award. It is a real honour to be recognised by our peers, and this achievement is a tribute to the passion, integrity and dedication of our staff. At Landsker, we care deeply about making a difference, and this recognition reinforces our belief in the value of the work we do alongside Welsh businesses.”

The award celebrates Landsker’s long-standing contribution to the business landscape in Wales. The firm works with a wide range of small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting them at various stages of their growth journeys.

 



Columns & Features:
People / Skills
18 June 2025

Who’s Holding the Map? Making Skills Work for Wales

Who’s Holding the Map? Making Skills Work for Wales
North Wales
17 June 2025

North Wales Can Lead the Way in Regional Tourism Growth

North Wales Can Lead the Way in Regional Tourism Growth
CCR
16 June 2025

Confidence to Grow Comes From More Than Capital

Confidence to Grow Comes From More Than Capital
Tourism & Hospitality
13 June 2025

Hospitality Proves Growth Isn’t Just About Output

Hospitality Proves Growth Isn’t Just About Output

In Other News:

Business News Wales //