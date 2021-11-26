Landsker Launches New Project to Support Locals Back into the Job Market

Landsker Business Solutions Ltd. is helping local people to develop their career prospects and get back into work with its new project, Routes.

Routes is a project developed by Landsker and backed by WCVA via the Active Inclusion Fund which is supported by the European Social Fund through Welsh Government. The Routes project aims to support those aged 25 and over to raise their skills and make steps towards employment. The end goal is to help build a thriving and prosperous economy to improve the lives of people and communities across the nation by tackling poverty and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

The project, which works across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, will support people throughout the three counties to access free awareness and fully accredited training courses, career advice and support as well as volunteering opportunities.

Landsker Technical Director Dave Selwyn said

‘It has been a difficult two years for us all given the impact of Coronavirus but for some this has been heightened due to the struggles of many industries and as a result many job losses. Now is an opportune moment for those in need of work to retrain and develop themselves to re-enter the job market equipped with new skills and that is what we hope to help them achieve through Routes.’

Sarah Cooper, Employability Officer at Routes added

‘Time out of work can impact people in a number of ways and whilst financial support is of great benefit the ultimate goal for people is to get back into work, to provide for themselves and their families and ultimately become financially independent. Through our varied course offerings service users can choose to improve existing skills and qualifications or to completely start from scratch and train in something altogether different. Beyond this our aim is to support people by offering them opportunity to prepare for the job market again with CV support, interview techniques and a friendly face for support and advice.’

The Routes project offers weekly face to face availability at a number of hubs throughout the three counties as well as online and telephone support.