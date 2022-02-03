Landscape Architect Practice Wins a Clutch of Projects

North Wales and Chester based specialist landscape architect practice Land Studio has won four new projects.

Land Studio has been selected by the National Trust to design a scheme to improve the visitor experience at Fell Foot Park in the Lake District.

Formerly the grounds of a Victorian country house, Fell Foot is situated at the southern tip of Lake Windermere. Land Studio’s work will include the design of a more open and accessible series of paths through the park and to the visitor hub at the boathouses on the shores of the lake.

Design work is expected to be completed by the Spring with construction on site taking place later in 2022.

The company has also won work with a new apartment scheme planned for Bedminster in Bristol.

Land Studio is working alongside ECE Westworks Architects and developer Dandara on detailed designs of the public realm and private courtyard spaces for 295 homes due to be built at Little Paradise.

In a further contract win, Land Studio has been commissioned to design the private gardens for a luxury new multi-million pound apartment development in Gibraltar.

The company has also won a Department of Education bid project with the contractor Galliford Try to develop a design for the external spaces and wider infrastructure of a school in Lancashire.

During the pandemic, Land Studio team worked with a number of schools and sixth form colleges across the North West to help them to create safe, vibrant and immersive spaces outside.

Simon Richards, Land Studio founder and director, who is also a panellist and joint chair of the Design Commission for Wales, said:

“These are four great project wins for the team, encompassing three of the key sectors we work in – heritage & visitor destination, education and gardens & residential landscapes. “In everything we do, we take a sensitive design and engineering approach to our work to help to connect people to nature.”

Land Studio, which celebrates its sixth anniversary this month, is a leading landscape architecture and environmental design studio based in Chester and North Wales.

The company’s work ranges from major visitor destination projects to education facilities, residential and leisure development and distinctive garden projects. Clients include the National Trust and Forestry England.