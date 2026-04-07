Landmark Defence and Security Event to Connect Innovators and Industry Leaders

A flagship supply chain event set to take place in Wales later this year aims to shape the future of the UK’s defence, security, and resilience landscape.

Business in Focus, in partnership with General Dynamics Land Systems, ADS Group, the Wales Regional Defence and Security Cluster and the Welsh Government, has announced details of Defence Security Resilience Cymru (DSRC).

Taking place on September 3 and 4 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales in Newport, the landmark gathering will connect buyers, suppliers, and innovators. The event will bring together more than 2,000 attendees and 60 exhibitors to drive innovation, increase collaboration, and unlock billions of pounds in new supply chain opportunities.

Phil Jones, CEO Business in Focus, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be involved, in partnership with the biggest names in national security and defence, in this landmark event. DSRC will offer direct access to a highly targeted audience of buyers, investors, and industry specialists, and there is a huge opportunity for SMEs to capitalise on new revenue streams. This will be the UK’s most accessible, inclusive, and SME-friendly event.”

The event offers various ways for organisations to showcase their capabilities and engage with key decision-makers:

Exhibition Stands: Options include a “Shell Scheme” for a professional, ready-to-use presence starting at £250 per m² + VAT, or “Space Only” for bespoke structures at £500 per m² + VAT. All exhibitors receive complimentary passes, website listings, and access to the exhibitor lounge.

Options include a “Shell Scheme” for a professional, ready-to-use presence starting at £250 per m² + VAT, or “Space Only” for bespoke structures at £500 per m² + VAT. All exhibitors receive complimentary passes, website listings, and access to the exhibitor lounge. Premium Sponsorship: Platinum (£25,000), Gold (£20,000), and Silver (£17,000) packages provide high visibility, prominent exhibition space, and direct engagement with delegates and partners.

Platinum (£25,000), Gold (£20,000), and Silver (£17,000) packages provide high visibility, prominent exhibition space, and direct engagement with delegates and partners. Programme Specifics: Targeted sponsorship is available for the “Pitch It” Investors Event, Seminar Room, and the Celebratory Awards Dinner.

In addition to the main exhibition, DSRC will feature a flagship awards dinner and a drinks reception. The “Pitch It” Investors Event will offer a stage for innovators to meet potential investors and showcase their company's selling points. Attendees will also benefit from insights shared by leading guest speakers from business, defence, media, and academia.

For more information on booking an exhibition stand contact exhibitors@dsr.cymru

For sponsorship inquiries contact Phil Jones at info@dsr.cymru