Landmark China Education Partnership is Largest Ever for Swansea

A landmark transnational education (TNE) arrangement to establish a Joint Education Institute (JEI) between Swansea University and Nanjing Tech University (NJTU), China, will deliver a range of degree programmes and is the largest of its kind for Swansea.

The agreement will see the JEI deliver double undergraduate and postgraduate taught (PGT) programmes along with a Swansea doctoral degree programme. The undergraduate double degrees are to launch in September 2025 with the PGT and PhD provision to follow in September 2026.

The collaboration will allow students to study a codesigned and assessed degree entirely at NJTU with face-to-face tuition provided by Swansea and NJTU staff in a dedicated space on the NJTU campus. Students complete one programme of study but receive two separate degrees – one from each university. The Swansea awarded PhD programme will be delivered and assessed by Swansea University with supervisory support provided by NJTU.

The programmes are in the area of Engineering and it is anticipated that the JEI will, at full capacity, teach and supervise nearly 1,200 students. The JEI has received full approval from the Chinese Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Swansea-Nanjing proposal was one of 11 UK submissions to be approved.

Professor Jiawei Wang of Swansea University has been appointed Vice-Dean of the Joint Education Institute, with responsibility for academic and teaching-related affairs. Professor Jiawei said:

“I am proud to support this unique collaboration between Swansea University and Nanjing Tech University. This partnership represents a significant step in global education, offering students a truly international experience and equipping them with the skills to thrive in a connected world.”

Professor Paul Boyle, Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University said: