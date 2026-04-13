Landmark Agreement Secures Next Step for Small Modular Reactors at Wylfa

Great British Energy – Nuclear (GBE‑N) has signed a contract with Rolls‑Royce SMR, formally commencing technology design activities that will enable the delivery of the UK’s first Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

The first SMR project, at Wylfa on Anglesey, will be built by publicly-owned GBE-N and designed by Rolls-Royce SMR. It is estimated that the scheme will support around 3,000 jobs at peak construction as well as thousands more across the supply chain.

Rolls-Royce SMR was selected as the preferred technology partner in June 2025, and £2.6 billion was allocated in the 2025 Spending Review to enable this contract and wider programme delivery.

Since then, the GBE-N and Rolls-Royce SMR teams have worked intensively to finalise the contract, unlocking the next phase of the programme. The contract will require Rolls-Royce SMR to work with GBE-N to deliver against key milestones as it commences site-specific design, regulatory engagement, and planning processes, ahead of a future Final Investment Decision.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said:

“This is a historic step for clean power, industrial growth and skilled jobs in Wales. It marks the beginning of a significant and exciting new phase for the project and the people of Ynys Môn. “It allows work to begin on a project that will create thousands of jobs and attract significant investment locally and across Britain, while helping to secure the UK’s long-term supply of reliable, low-carbon power. “Wylfa is a very special site with unique strengths, and the sector stands ready to help make the country’s first SMR fleet a success, putting Britain at the forefront of new nuclear development.”

Simon Bowen, Chair of Great British Energy – Nuclear, said:

“This is an immense moment for the UK nuclear programme, our organisation, and the industry as a whole. “Today represents a true recognition of the efforts made across GBE-N, Rolls-Royce SMR and Government to get to this point, and I’m hugely proud of the team for reaching this critical milestone.”

Simon Roddy, CEO of Great British Energy – Nuclear, added:

“This agreement is a landmark moment for the nuclear industry. Working with Rolls-Royce SMR, we’re bringing a significant long-term investment to the UK industrial supply chain. “Supporting skills, innovation and growing our industrial capability is essential to this partnership, and will ensure the UK is well-placed to deliver the next generation of nuclear infrastructure.”

Isle of Anglesey County Council's Head of Regulation and Economic Development, Christian Branch, said:

“We welcome today’s announcement by Great British Energy – Nuclear and Rolls‑Royce SMR as a further step forward to deliver small modular reactors at Wylfa. “As the host community, Anglesey is determined to remain at the heart of discussions and decision‑making as this important project progresses. “This announcement reinforces the potential for significant economic, social and skills‑based benefits. Our priority is to ensure these opportunities are maximised for Anglesey – through high‑quality local jobs, clear skills and training pathways for local people, and meaningful involvement of local and Welsh businesses in the supply chain from the outset. We'll also be working closely with the Welsh Government in this respect. These benefits must be embedded from the earliest stages of design, planning and delivery. “Whilst recognising the opportunities presented, we're also aware of the potential impacts on communities, infrastructure and the environment must be carefully managed. Local residents, particularly those in north Anglesey, must remain central to all considerations as the project moves through design, planning, construction and operation. “We look forward to continuing our constructive partnership with Great British Energy – Nuclear, working collaboratively to secure lasting and positive outcomes that support sustainable prosperity for Anglesey and future generations.”

Chris Cholerton, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce SMR, said:

“This contract unlocks the delivery of our first three units and brings certainty to the UK SMR programme. With plans for up to six further units in Czechia, this announcement makes Rolls-Royce SMR the only company with multiple commitments in Europe. “We are transforming the way nuclear projects are delivered, to give greater cost and schedule certainty with a standardised, factory-built approach. This project is important to the UK’s energy security and will power up our business and the UK supply chain, and we are excited by the opportunity and are focused on successful delivery.”

National Wealth Fund CEO, Oliver Holbourn, said:

“Today’s announcement marks a significant moment for the future of our nuclear industry. The development and deployment of Rolls-Royce SMR’s technology here in the UK will create thousands of jobs and pave the way for an affordable, cleaner, and more secure energy system. “This is exactly what the National Wealth Fund has been established to deliver, backing promising homegrown projects and technologies that will deliver transformational impacts.”

The three-unit project will generate at least 1.4GWe, supplying enough stable, clean electricity to power the equivalent of around three million homes for more than 60 years.

In addition, the National Wealth Fund is committing up to £599 million to Rolls-Royce SMR to support the development of its small modular reactors.