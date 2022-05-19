Landlords in Wales Advised to Prepare For New Legislation

Significant changes to legislation in the rental housing sector in Wales come into force in less than two months.

Under the new law all existing tenancy agreements and licences will automatically convert to an “occupation contract” and, before 15th January 2023, the landlord will need to have provided to each tenant a written statement whose agreements have been converted.

And a Newport law firm says it is vital landlords take action now to prepare for the introduction of the new regulations.

Both The Renting Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) (Wales) Regulations 2022 and The Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 will come into force in mid-July on 15th July 2022.

The new regulations also add new health and safety responsibilities for landlords, particularly around the provision of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and electrical wiring. These new rules add to those included in the Renting Homes (Wales) Act of 2016.

From 15th July, rental homes will be deemed unfit for human habitation unless they have working smoke alarms fitted on every floor. Further, smoke alarms must be mains powered and interconnected with all other smoke alarms in the property.

Carbon monoxide alarms must be also fitted in any every room which has a gas, oil or solid fuel burning appliance installed.

The regulations also require landlords to ensure that there is a valid electrical condition report for each of their rental properties and that those in occupation have been provided with a copy by 15th July 2023.

Financial assistance may be available from the local authority for those properties that require significant work to be brought up to standard.

Newport-based law firm Bellavia & Associates acts for a number of landlords.

Managing director Zep Bellavia said ignorance of the new regulations would not be a defence for anyone who rents out properties.

He said: