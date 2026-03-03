Land Consultancy Secures Advisory Role at Wylfa Nuclear Site

Land and property consultancy Fisher German has secured a landmark five-year contract to provide Great British Energy – Nuclear with expert advice during the planning and delivery of its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project at Wylfa on Anglesey in North Wales.

SMRs are a new form of nuclear technology designed to deliver clean, reliable and cost-effective energy at scale.

Built using modular components manufactured off-site and assembled on location, SMRs offer faster deployment, greater flexibility and lower upfront costs than traditional nuclear power stations. They are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening the UK’s energy security while supporting the transition to net zero.

Fisher German’s contract with Great British Energy – Nuclear runs for an initial five-year period, with the option to extend for a further two years and builds on the firm’s long-standing involvement with the Wylfa site.

Fisher German will provide a broad range of services from across the firm to help the project move forward, including its property management, advisory, and infrastructure divisions. The team will provide estate management services in the pre-construction phase, including activities associated with agency and lease arrangements; consents and easements; and estate and asset management.

It is the first contract of its kind in the UK and ensures Fisher German will play a key role in the UK’s next generation of nuclear power development.

Simon Tivey, Associate Partner at Fisher German, said the appointment represented an important moment for both the project and the business.

He said:

“This is an incredibly exciting step forward, not just for Fisher German but for the UK’s energy future. Being trusted to support such a complex and large-scale infrastructure project shows the confidence placed in our breadth of expertise, and it’s a privilege to be involved at such a pivotal stage. “SMRs have the potential to transform how we generate clean power while creating long-term, high-quality jobs, and we’re proud to be playing our part in bringing that vision closer to reality.”

Hugh Platt, Partner at Fisher German, added:

“Our involvement in this pioneering project extends across multiple service lines within the business and demonstrates our ability to advise on some of the largest infrastructure projects in the country such as at the development of the UK’s first SMR site at Wylfa. “The project is expected to progress through consultation and planning stages over the coming years, with the ambition of securing consent and moving towards construction later in the decade.”

Jamie Pickup, Head of Land, Properties & Facilities Management at Great British Energy – Nuclear, said: